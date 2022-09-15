Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint council approves Division Ave. improvement funding
SANDPOINT – The city council unanimously approved a $250,000-grant agreement to see road and pathway improvements specifically for child pedestrians on Division Street. “We have sidewalks that are non-compliant. By going through the driveway aprons, they don't meet (Americans with Disabilities Act requirements). And quite frankly, as we have discussed on many occasions, the lack of a buffer at this location makes it very difficult to maintain during the snow season.” City Infrastructure Development Services Manager Amanda Wilson said.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Elijah Lee Harkins
Elijah Lee Harkins, beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, has immigrated to his heavenly homeland, going “further up and further in.”. Elijah was born to Todd and Julie Harkins on May 31, 2006 in Weston, Wis. During his birth, he had a brain injury, an event which resulted in cerebral palsy and elevated an “ordinary” life to one marked by great difficulty and challenge.
bonnersferryherald.com
Man faces arson charges
BONNERS FERRY —- Michael F. Mock, 30, is being charged with counts of arson in connection to a fire Monday night at Boundary County Fairgrounds and in connection to a structure fire last week. Mock was arrested Monday after allegedly set fire to one of the Incident Command Team...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend
OLDTOWN, Idaho – The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot: A little reminder
Diane Walker of Sandpoint shot this photo in mid-August. It serves to remind us all that the Inland Northwest is a beautiful place to live and isn't always covered in a smoky haze as we've seen for the last few weeks.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily
SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
