SANDPOINT – The city council unanimously approved a $250,000-grant agreement to see road and pathway improvements specifically for child pedestrians on Division Street. “We have sidewalks that are non-compliant. By going through the driveway aprons, they don't meet (Americans with Disabilities Act requirements). And quite frankly, as we have discussed on many occasions, the lack of a buffer at this location makes it very difficult to maintain during the snow season.” City Infrastructure Development Services Manager Amanda Wilson said.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO