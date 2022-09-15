Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Elijah Lee Harkins
Elijah Lee Harkins, beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, has immigrated to his heavenly homeland, going “further up and further in.”. Elijah was born to Todd and Julie Harkins on May 31, 2006 in Weston, Wis. During his birth, he had a brain injury, an event which resulted in cerebral palsy and elevated an “ordinary” life to one marked by great difficulty and challenge.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs hold off Homedale for Homecoming win
SANDPOINT - As the Victory Bell on War Memorial Field rang following Sandpoint’s win over the Homedale Trojans Friday night, Coach Ryan Knowles breathed a sigh of relief and admitted that the end of the Bulldogs’ homecoming game was a little too close for comfort. “Very scary!” he...
bonnersferryherald.com
Tractor Pull Sharing the Fairgrounds With Fire Camp
BONNERS FERRY —- The Bonners Ferry Tractor Pull scheduled for Saturday, September 17, will occur as scheduled while large portions of the county fairgrounds are still being used by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team as their fire camp. Organizers of the Tractor Pull coordinated with the IMT, the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot: A little reminder
Diane Walker of Sandpoint shot this photo in mid-August. It serves to remind us all that the Inland Northwest is a beautiful place to live and isn't always covered in a smoky haze as we've seen for the last few weeks.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint council approves Division Ave. improvement funding
SANDPOINT – The city council unanimously approved a $250,000-grant agreement to see road and pathway improvements specifically for child pedestrians on Division Street. “We have sidewalks that are non-compliant. By going through the driveway aprons, they don't meet (Americans with Disabilities Act requirements). And quite frankly, as we have discussed on many occasions, the lack of a buffer at this location makes it very difficult to maintain during the snow season.” City Infrastructure Development Services Manager Amanda Wilson said.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily
SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
bonnersferryherald.com
Man faces arson charges
BONNERS FERRY —- Michael F. Mock, 30, is being charged with counts of arson in connection to a fire Monday night at Boundary County Fairgrounds and in connection to a structure fire last week. Mock was arrested Monday after allegedly set fire to one of the Incident Command Team...
