brownwoodnews.com
Early City Council approves application for Bullet Resistant Shield Grant Program
The meeting opened at 6 p.m. with an Invocation, and pledge of allegiance. As the meeting commenced, there were no citizen comments at the time, and the Council moved to other items on the agenda. Before attending to the matters of new business, the Early City Council gave a special...
brady-today.com
Commissioners to Have Special Meetings on Sept 15 and 21.
The McCulloch County Commissioners has two special meetings scheduled - one is for Thursday (Sept. 15) at 5:15PM and the other will be next week on Sept 21 at 9:30AM. Thursday's meeting involves a public hearing on the FY 2022-23 proposed tax rate followed by the approval of an order to to set the tax rate for the 2022-23 tax rate pursuant to Texas Tax Code 26.05. Commissioners will also set both the interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate and the maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate by a roll call vote.
koxe.com
Queen Candidates Announced by Brown County Fair Association
(Pictured left to right are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans.) The Brown County Fair Association has announced candidates for 2023 Miss Brown County Youth Fair Queen. Candidates are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans. The candidates will...
brownwoodnews.com
Two sentences handed out in 35th District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 15 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Andrew...
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 9/16/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 9 through September 15:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 9 through September 15:. Wal-Mart Store East Inc. #813...
brownwoodnews.com
Citizens National Bank holds grand reopening celebration
Citizens National Bank is holding its grand reopening celebration today, Thursday, Sept. 15, at the bank building in downtown Brownwood, located at 1 Carnegie Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Thursday and speakers included CNB Chairman of the Board Calvin Fryar, Chief Executive Officer John P. Guest, and Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford.
San Angelo LIVE!
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
dailytrib.com
Man guilty of murder in motorcycle chase death, gets 28 years
Robert Williams was found guilty of felony murder and sentenced to 28 years in prison on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in a trial at the Llano County Courthouse. The murder conviction stems from a July 24, 2021, high-speed chase with law enforcement during which Williams crashed his motorcycle, injuring his passenger, Farren Michelle Hawkins, who later died from those injuries.
Big Country school makes National Blue Ribbon list, one of 31 in Texas, 297 in US
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country school has made the National Blue Ribbon list and is one of only 31 schools in Texas and 297 schools in the United States to do-so. East Elementary School, located on Vincent Street in Brownwood, made the U.S. Department of Education’s annual list for being an Exemplary High […]
brady-today.com
Nicholas Blyshak
Nicholas Frederick Lazzari Blyshak passed away on September 8, 2022, after a recent battle with depression. Born to Nicholas and Yvonne Estelle Lazzari Blyshak in New Eagle, Pennsylvania, Allegheny County, on Thursday, October 31, 1963, his family lovingly teased that 'Nicky' was picked right out of the pumpkin patch. Friends recall his memorable childhood Halloween birthday parties, where he donned custom-designed costumes to everyone's delight. Catholic by faith, he received his first communion and confirmation in Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, Monongahela, Pennsylvania.
koxe.com
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
runnelscountyregister.com
Miles Cotton Festival draws in hundreds
MILES – The 45th Annual Miles Cotton Festival was celebrated on Saturday, September 10th under sunny skies in the Miles City Park. The annual event is sponsored by the Miles Preservation Authority. This year’s theme was Rockin’ Cotton and began at 9 in the morning with a parade. Countless parade participants and spectators were in attendance showing off tractors, tricked-out cars and pickups, Cotton Queen participants and various organization’s floats uniquely decorated for the event. Following the parade, the public gathered at the park and shopped at the various booths set up. Vendors sold homemade barbecue sauce, all types of food, clothing, toys, monogrammed gifts, and Texas-themed memorabilia, just to name a few. There was something for everyone. Children had a bounce house and even a gentleman twisting and making all sorts of objects from tiny balloons, entertaining kids of all ages. There was something for everyone across an area that encompassed several city blocks. Stores and restaurants downtown were open for the event, as well, and welcomed the city’s visitors.
runnelscountyregister.com
Miles Homecoming King and Queen crowned
MILES, TEXAS – It was a beautiful cool night in Miles when they crowned their Homecoming royalty! Miles High School seniors Sara Kohutek and Carson Ellison were named Homecoming Queen and Homecoming King, respectively. The seniors have been active in clubs and programs throughout their high school years.
