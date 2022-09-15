ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonners Ferry, ID

Westside Road Residents Return to “Ready” Stage

BONNERS FERRY —-Residents of Westside Road are being advised they can reduce their evacuation preparation status to “Ready”. Westside Road residents previously had been at “Set” status since Sept. 1 when the Scotch Creek Fire was unpredictable and could have reached the road and threatened homes there.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Man faces arson charges

BONNERS FERRY —- Michael F. Mock, 30, is being charged with counts of arson in connection to a fire Monday night at Boundary County Fairgrounds and in connection to a structure fire last week. Mock was arrested Monday after allegedly set fire to one of the Incident Command Team...
BONNERS FERRY, ID

