Kootenai, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

Gridiron Guesses: Lakeland looks to pick off another 5A foe

First-year Lakeland coach Mike Schroeder tries not to think about where his team is right now. On the one hand, it’s a place where the Hawks — at 4-0 thus far — haven’t been since the 2001 season, when they took an 11-0 record into the state 3A championship game.
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Elijah Lee Harkins

Elijah Lee Harkins, beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, has immigrated to his heavenly homeland, going “further up and further in.”. Elijah was born to Todd and Julie Harkins on May 31, 2006 in Weston, Wis. During his birth, he had a brain injury, an event which resulted in cerebral palsy and elevated an “ordinary” life to one marked by great difficulty and challenge.
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Man faces arson charges

BONNERS FERRY —- Michael F. Mock, 30, is being charged with counts of arson in connection to a fire Monday night at Boundary County Fairgrounds and in connection to a structure fire last week. Mock was arrested Monday after allegedly set fire to one of the Incident Command Team...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Tractor Pull Sharing the Fairgrounds With Fire Camp

BONNERS FERRY —- The Bonners Ferry Tractor Pull scheduled for Saturday, September 17, will occur as scheduled while large portions of the county fairgrounds are still being used by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team as their fire camp. Organizers of the Tractor Pull coordinated with the IMT, the...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - A driver was arrested by deputy's with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated...
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

Post Falls gas station shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison

POST FALLS, Idaho — The man convicted of shooting two people at a Post Falls gas station in December 2021 before going on a crime spree will spend 30 years in prison. 32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.
POST FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs’ salary cut in half

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Board of Commissioners recently voted to cut the assessor’s salary in half. They said Bela Kovacs has failed to perform the duties of his office. In a unanimous vote, the board of commissioners made their voices heard at the last...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Westside Road Residents Return to “Ready” Stage

BONNERS FERRY —-Residents of Westside Road are being advised they can reduce their evacuation preparation status to “Ready”. Westside Road residents previously had been at “Set” status since Sept. 1 when the Scotch Creek Fire was unpredictable and could have reached the road and threatened homes there.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily

SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
SANDPOINT, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

City of Coeur d'Alene

Population of Coeur D’Alene Projected to Grow by 110,000 by 2060. Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains to be seen whether the […]
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'A vehicle is a deadly weapon'

A Hayden man was booked into Kootenai County jail Saturday after allegedly intentionally ramming his vehicle into a car at a drive-thru, striking several other vehicles and resisting arrest, all while apparently intoxicated. Seth L. Cervin, 41, is facing charges of aggravated assault, DUI refusal and resisting arrest, according to...
HAYDEN, ID

