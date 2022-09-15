Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Elijah Lee Harkins
Elijah Lee Harkins, beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, has immigrated to his heavenly homeland, going “further up and further in.”. Elijah was born to Todd and Julie Harkins on May 31, 2006 in Weston, Wis. During his birth, he had a brain injury, an event which resulted in cerebral palsy and elevated an “ordinary” life to one marked by great difficulty and challenge.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot: A little reminder
Diane Walker of Sandpoint shot this photo in mid-August. It serves to remind us all that the Inland Northwest is a beautiful place to live and isn't always covered in a smoky haze as we've seen for the last few weeks.
bonnersferryherald.com
Second grizzly euthanized after repeated livestock attacks
NAPLES — A large adult male grizzly bear was euthanized Monday after repeated livestock attacks. It is the second grizzly bear to be euthanized in Boundary County in 2022. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services made the decision to euthanize the grizzly near the town of Naples.
KHQ Right Now
Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend
OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to showcase...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily
SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
bonnersferryherald.com
Westside Road Residents Return to “Ready” Stage
BONNERS FERRY —-Residents of Westside Road are being advised they can reduce their evacuation preparation status to “Ready”. Westside Road residents previously had been at “Set” status since Sept. 1 when the Scotch Creek Fire was unpredictable and could have reached the road and threatened homes there.
bonnersferryherald.com
Man faces arson charges
BONNERS FERRY —- Michael F. Mock, 30, is being charged with counts of arson in connection to a fire Monday night at Boundary County Fairgrounds and in connection to a structure fire last week. Mock was arrested Monday after allegedly set fire to one of the Incident Command Team...
