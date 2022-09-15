Read full article on original website
Mets set new franchise record by striking out 20 Pirates in Sunday's win
David Cone and Tom Seaver both struck out 19 in a single game with the Mets, but the team effort led by Jacob deGrom’s 13 set a new team record on Sunday.
Murphy's 59-yard OT fumble return caps Cards' win over Raiders
LAS VEGAS -- Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up Hunter Renfrow's fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half before running away with a wild 29-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.Kyler Murray scrambled for a 3-yard touchdown on the final snap of regulation before hitting A.J. Green for the tying 2-point conversion for the Cardinals (1-1), who trailed 23-7 with less than nine minutes left in regulation.The Raiders stopped Murray on downs on Arizona's opening drive of overtime, but...
It Was 'Showtime' in Saturday's Game, But Husky Fans Didn't Know It
The freshman edge rusher made his college debut against Michigan State.
