Bonner County Daily Bee
Panhandle fire update for Sept. 15
With the recent precipitation which moved through the panhandle, wildland fire crews received some much-needed help on the many firelines they are currently working. As of Sept. 14, Idaho Panhandle National Forests Fire Public Affairs officer Kary Maddox explained that there are four major incidents that crews are still working to contain and control.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily
SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
bonnersferryherald.com
Man faces arson charges
BONNERS FERRY —- Michael F. Mock, 30, is being charged with counts of arson in connection to a fire Monday night at Boundary County Fairgrounds and in connection to a structure fire last week. Mock was arrested Monday after allegedly set fire to one of the Incident Command Team...
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
Ponderay animal shelter waiving adoption fees to combat growing shelter crisis
PONDERAY, Idaho — The Better Together Animal Alliance is waiving its adoption fees on all adult animals to combat the growing shelter crisis in the U.S. BTAA is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, for an upcoming adoption campaign. “Thanks to the generosity...
