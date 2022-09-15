ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundary County, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Panhandle fire update for Sept. 15

With the recent precipitation which moved through the panhandle, wildland fire crews received some much-needed help on the many firelines they are currently working. As of Sept. 14, Idaho Panhandle National Forests Fire Public Affairs officer Kary Maddox explained that there are four major incidents that crews are still working to contain and control.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily

SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
SANDPOINT, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Man faces arson charges

BONNERS FERRY —- Michael F. Mock, 30, is being charged with counts of arson in connection to a fire Monday night at Boundary County Fairgrounds and in connection to a structure fire last week. Mock was arrested Monday after allegedly set fire to one of the Incident Command Team...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
