ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundary County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Elijah Lee Harkins

Elijah Lee Harkins, beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, has immigrated to his heavenly homeland, going “further up and further in.”. Elijah was born to Todd and Julie Harkins on May 31, 2006 in Weston, Wis. During his birth, he had a brain injury, an event which resulted in cerebral palsy and elevated an “ordinary” life to one marked by great difficulty and challenge.
SANDPOINT, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Kootenai River Complex fire update Sept. 14

BOUNDARY COUNTY — Air quality has been poor in Bonners Ferry the past few days due to smoke from the Kootenai River Complex fires and large fires in the western United States. The Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 4 is in command of the fire prevention efforts....
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Panhandle fire update for Sept. 15

With the recent precipitation which moved through the panhandle, wildland fire crews received some much-needed help on the many firelines they are currently working. As of Sept. 14, Idaho Panhandle National Forests Fire Public Affairs officer Kary Maddox explained that there are four major incidents that crews are still working to contain and control.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Man faces arson charges

BONNERS FERRY —- Michael F. Mock, 30, is being charged with counts of arson in connection to a fire Monday night at Boundary County Fairgrounds and in connection to a structure fire last week. Mock was arrested Monday after allegedly set fire to one of the Incident Command Team...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
Bonners Ferry, ID
Education
County
Boundary County, ID
City
Bonners Ferry, ID
Boundary County, ID
Education
bonnersferryherald.com

Westside Road Residents Return to “Ready” Stage

BONNERS FERRY —-Residents of Westside Road are being advised they can reduce their evacuation preparation status to “Ready”. Westside Road residents previously had been at “Set” status since Sept. 1 when the Scotch Creek Fire was unpredictable and could have reached the road and threatened homes there.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint council approves Division Ave. improvement funding

SANDPOINT – The city council unanimously approved a $250,000-grant agreement to see road and pathway improvements specifically for child pedestrians on Division Street. “We have sidewalks that are non-compliant. By going through the driveway aprons, they don't meet (Americans with Disabilities Act requirements). And quite frankly, as we have discussed on many occasions, the lack of a buffer at this location makes it very difficult to maintain during the snow season.” City Infrastructure Development Services Manager Amanda Wilson said.
SANDPOINT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Vve#Hayesville#Canadian#Bcsd#Bonners Fe
Bonner County Daily Bee

Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily

SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
SANDPOINT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy