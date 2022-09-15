Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies a slight underdog to West Virginia on Thursday night inside Lane Stadium
Virginia Tech and West Virginia will have a short week this week as the two rivals are set to faceoff in Blacksburg on Thursday night. The mid-week matchup opened with West Virginia as a 2.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech and shifted slightly through the weekend games, according to Vegas Insider. In May, Virginia Tech was considered a 3.5-point underdog in future bests according to the line movements. On Sunday, multiple sports books have shifted to as little as Virginia Tech –1 or –1.5, depending on which sportsbook used, showing a slight shift in the market.
Michigan vs. Maryland: An early look at the Wolverines’ first Big Ten opponent
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team cruised through its non-conference slate and enters the Big Ten schedule with a perfect 3-0 record. Blake Corum is the first to admit it: The Wolverines haven’t really been challenged so far this fall by Colorado State, Hawaii or UConn.
WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0