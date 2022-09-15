Virginia Tech and West Virginia will have a short week this week as the two rivals are set to faceoff in Blacksburg on Thursday night. The mid-week matchup opened with West Virginia as a 2.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech and shifted slightly through the weekend games, according to Vegas Insider. In May, Virginia Tech was considered a 3.5-point underdog in future bests according to the line movements. On Sunday, multiple sports books have shifted to as little as Virginia Tech –1 or –1.5, depending on which sportsbook used, showing a slight shift in the market.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO