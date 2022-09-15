ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies a slight underdog to West Virginia on Thursday night inside Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech and West Virginia will have a short week this week as the two rivals are set to faceoff in Blacksburg on Thursday night. The mid-week matchup opened with West Virginia as a 2.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech and shifted slightly through the weekend games, according to Vegas Insider. In May, Virginia Tech was considered a 3.5-point underdog in future bests according to the line movements. On Sunday, multiple sports books have shifted to as little as Virginia Tech –1 or –1.5, depending on which sportsbook used, showing a slight shift in the market.
WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
