foodgressing.com
Fairmont Olympic Hotel Restaurant: The George Seattle [Review]
The George is the new signature restaurant at the Fairmont Olympic Seattle Hotel. The restaurant was part of the $25 million restoration plan that the hotel underwent beginning January 2020 which included elevating the main lobby, a new signature restaurant, improved event spaces, a trendy main bar; a hidden bar-behind-a-bookcase and more.
shorelineareanews.com
Restaurant Review: Pizza at The Local 104
Sue Stadler, LFP Elementary/Kellogg/Shorecrest graduate, enjoys a mushroom pizza at The Local 104 where she was having supper with her mother, Anne Stadler. Anne talked with Chef Tony Vujovich, co-owner of The Local 104. Chef Tony is truly the KING of local food!! Awesome supper at Local 104!!. He uses...
Yakima Herald Republic
Time to celebrate a new spot for Black culture in the Central District
On a sunny and breezy afternoon, the intersection of 23rd Avenue and East Union Street had a warmth to it — maybe not in temperature, but in spirit. Arté Noir, a nonprofit focused on uplifting Black arts and culture, had a grand opening Saturday for its brick and mortar location in the Central District. It's a new corner property that’s part art gallery, part retail space and, someday soon, part recording studio. Dozens gathered to shop, view art and celebrate an addition to Black culture to the Central District and the woman who started it all, founder Vivian Phillips.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Noodles In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant serves the best noodles in the area.
The Suburban Times
Movie Premiere in Tacoma Features Two Area Actors
Submitted by Inspireworks Productions. On September 24 at 7 pm the Zion Film Festival will present the feature film, “They Don’t Cast Shadows” at the Blue Mouse Theater in Tacoma. The movie is directed by Melissa Goad, who was born and raised in the Kent area. It stars the actress Emily Gateley who was born and raised in Olympia.
rentonreporter.com
Soggy Bottom Farm offers beef, pork and a walking trail
Tucked into the green forests between Renton, Maple Valley and Covington is Soggy Bottom Farm, a 34-acre piece of property filled with gardens, fruit groves, animals, an old red barn and a hand-built sauna. It’s a beautiful, serene piece of land and it has been home to the Mirro family...
capitolhillseattle.com
Ms. Helen’s Soul Bistro joins Midtown Square development for spring 2023 opening
In 1970, Helen Coleman opened a diner in the Central District, at E Union and 23rd. While the most recent brick and mortar location, Ms. Helen’s Soul Food, was destroyed by the Nisqually earthquake in 2001, Coleman’s legacy continues. Ms. Helen’s Soul Bistro will open at the Midtown...
KING-5
Lynnwood is the place to find waffles and ice cream, Korean hot dogs, and gourmet donuts
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Craving a unique treat? Try one of these family-owned spots in Lynnwood!. Seoul HotDog features snacks that are savory and sweet: Korean hot dogs. "Once you have it, you're never going back to the normal style,” said owner “AJ” A Ram Jung. Just...
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Seattle
The Emerald City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
luxury-houses.net
Gig Harbor residence, warm & inviting home by Scott Edwards Architecture
Gig Harbor Residence designed by Scott Edwards Architecture is a stunning one-story home which harmonious with the nature surrounding. Indeed, the juxtaposition between the tall firs and the linearity of the home ground it within the larger forest context and speak to what SEA’s clients love most about the site. The result is a cozy and inviting home that encourages enjoyment of both the custom interior and the picturesque exterior.
southseattleemerald.com
PHOTO ESSAY | Honoring a Seattle Icon: Pastor Patrinell Wright
Over the 25 years I’ve worked as a photojournalist, I’ve photographed Pastor Patrinell Wright and the Total Experience Gospel Choir literally hundreds of times. Pat and the TEGC seemed to be at almost every event I covered. They sang at the annual July 4 Naturalization Ceremony at Seattle Center, the gathering of Black families called the ROOTS Family Celebration, the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Garfield High School — basically any meaningful event in Seattle, Pat and her choir were there.
Half Price Books Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Many book lovers are familiar with the Half Price Books warehouse sales, held two or three times a year. The upcoming sale comes with a twist. Most of the events offer up a tote bag that can be filled for $25. It’s a good deal and it’s fun for dedicated bibliophiles to see just how much weight they can carry. This Saturday, everything in the warehouse is $1.
425magazine.com
All-Access: 'Little Shop of Horrors,' an Epic Garage Sale, and Jackson Browne
Village Theatre began its run of Little Shop of Horrors this week. Catch showings at its Issaquah location now through Oct. 23 and at its Everett location Oct. 28-Nov. 20. Get ticket information here. 30 Miles of Junque. Are you a dedicated thrifter who's also been looking for an excuse...
5 Crazy Unique Places in Seattle We Really Want to Eat at
We have been searching for new things to do in Seattle, Washington. Our tummies are rumbling and we are hungry and get frustrated trying to find some new place to explore to eat at in Seattle, so we found these five very interesting and unique restaurants in Seattle that we really want to eat and try out their food! Which ones of these five crazy places in Seattle have you eaten at?
iheart.com
This Is Washington's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
Sub sandwiches go by many names, from hoagies and heroes to grinders. They can be delicious meals that can be saved for later and come in many different forms. Think Italian subs, banh mi, shrimp po'boys, and classic meatball. Even better are the restaurants and shops dedicated to serving these...
seattlerefined.com
Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners
Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington
Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood actor lands lead role in new ‘Conjuring the Beyond’ movie
Three years ago, Lynnwood local Jon Meggison would have laughed at you if you told him that he would go on to star in films. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he found himself out of work as a Seattle print model, his agency suggested he try acting. And from there, the 29-year-old’s career took off.
KING-5
Tacoma farm looking for new owners after 70 years in the same family - Unreal Real Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — A once-in-a-lifetime property has hit the market in Tacoma. Windhover Farm combines a large home with a water view, a six-acre farm, and 23 acres of forest -- and it's all within the city. For 70 years the estate belonged to businessman James Wiborg and his...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Fox Meadows, Its Latest New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Kent, Washington
KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Fox Meadows, a new, single-family home community in highly desirable Kent, Washington. The new community is situated on Southeast 244th Street near 104th Avenue, close to Highway 167, Highway 18, Interstate 5 and the Kent Sounder Train Station, providing easy access to the major employment centers in Seattle, Bellevue and Tacoma. Fox Meadows is convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment at Kent Station and the accesso ShoWare ® Center, which hosts sporting events and concerts. The community is minutes to outdoor activities and parks, including hiking at Clark Lake Park and skateboarding, BMX biking and rock climbing at Arbor Heights 360 Park. Fox Meadows is also just a short drive to skiing and snowboarding at Snoqualmie Pass and hiking and mountain biking at Tiger Mountain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005078/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Fox Meadows, its latest new-home community in highly desirable Kent, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)
