Stat Nerd Thursday: Sutton vs. Jeudy, Lamb, Swift & Fournette
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don use stats to discuss the difference in fantasy value between Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, the Falcons’ offense with Drake London and Kyle Pitts together, Cordarrelle Patterson’s role in Atlanta, CeeDee Lamb’s value without Dak Prescott and a whole lot more.
02:55 NEWS / NYJ QB Joe Flacco will start week 2
03:35 Michael Carter or Breece Hall?
04:40 Elijah Moore concerns?
05:55 NEWS / 49ers sign RB Marlon Mack
09:30 NEWS / Rams place RB Kyren Williams on IR
11:05 NEWS / GB WR Allen Lazard returns to practice
15:30 NEWS / Dolphins offensive line injuries
16:30 STAT / Broncos WR comparison: Sutton vs. Jeudy
21:55 STAT / Falcons WR/TE comparison: Pitts vs. London
25:50 Commanders offense
27:30 STAT / Cordarrelle Patterson is still awesome
29:25 CeeDee Lamb vs. Davante Adams
34:30 Jalen Tolbert
37:15 Top 5 pace of play teams
39:45 Top 5 RBs in yards before contact
42:30 Top 5 RBs in yard after contact
47:20 D’Andre Swift
49:10 TNF Chargers/Chiefs Preview
57:25 Preseason playing time
