Stat Nerd Thursday: Sutton vs. Jeudy, Lamb, Swift & Fournette

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don use stats to discuss the difference in fantasy value between Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, the Falcons’ offense with Drake London and Kyle Pitts together, Cordarrelle Patterson’s role in Atlanta, CeeDee Lamb’s value without Dak Prescott and a whole lot more.

02:55 NEWS / NYJ QB Joe Flacco will start week 2

03:35 Michael Carter or Breece Hall?

04:40 Elijah Moore concerns?

05:55 NEWS / 49ers sign RB Marlon Mack

09:30 NEWS / Rams place RB Kyren Williams on IR

11:05 NEWS / GB WR Allen Lazard returns to practice

15:30 NEWS / Dolphins offensive line injuries

16:30 STAT / Broncos WR comparison: Sutton vs. Jeudy

21:55 STAT / Falcons WR/TE comparison: Pitts vs. London

25:50 Commanders offense

27:30 STAT / Cordarrelle Patterson is still awesome

29:25 CeeDee Lamb vs. Davante Adams

34:30 Jalen Tolbert

37:15 Top 5 pace of play teams

39:45 Top 5 RBs in yards before contact

42:30 Top 5 RBs in yard after contact

47:20 D’Andre Swift

49:10 TNF Chargers/Chiefs Preview

57:25 Preseason playing time

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

