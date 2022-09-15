Stat Nerd Thursday: Sutton vs. Jeudy, Lamb, Swift & Fournette

Kenny Pickett is officially the most popular man in Pittsburgh. On Sunday afternoon, as the Steelers lost their home opener to the New England Patriots, there were at least two occasions when microphones for the CBS broadcast picked up the crowd at Acrisure Stadium chanting "KEN-NY! KEN-NY!" and expressing their desire that Mitchell Trubisky be pulled in favor of the rookie quarterback. And it wasn't just fans — longtime Steelers beat reporter Ed Bouchette tweeted he'd seen enough from Trubisky as well.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO