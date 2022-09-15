ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Fundraiser held to support families of El Monte police officers killed on duty

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) — Police officers and community members gathered in El Monte on Saturday to pay tribute to two officers who were killed in the line of duty. Several hundred people showed up at the El Monte Moose Lodge in honor of Sgt. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, who were gunned down while responding to a reported stabbing at a motel on June 14.
EL MONTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Culver City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Culver City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Orange County warns of rapid bat found in Fountain Valley

A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials. The animal was found at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Pickleball Court No. 1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center on 16400 Brookhurst St. Given the location and circumstance, the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#City Police#Convicted Felon#Drugs

Comments / 0

Community Policy