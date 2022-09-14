Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Texas reportedly spent $630K on recruiting trips for Arch Manning, others
The Texas Longhorns football program had a very successful recruiting campaign during the 2022 spring and summer, and it seems part of the reasons was from shelling out some big bucks to persuade several top high school players that Austin was where they wanted to be. After losing seven games...
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Continues Tirade Against Aggies Jimbo Fisher
The spotlight has been on Fisher and the Aggies in the worst of ways throughout the week.
Top College Football Program Reportedly Making Change At Quarterback
It didn't take long for Texas A&M to make a change at quarterback. Texas A&M will start LSU transfer Max Johnson at quarterback for this weekend's showdown with Miami, per Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com. "It's gonna be Max Johnson," Liucci said on WJOX 94.5 FM. Haynes King started the first...
Texas A&M starting QB Max Johnson over Haynes King vs. Miami, per reports
After an underwhelming offensive showing that played a part in an upset loss against Appalachian State, Texas A&M is making a change at quarterback. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has decided to use LSU transfer Max Johnson as the starting QB this weekend against Miami instead of Haynes King, per multiple reports. The news confirms VIP reports that GigEm247 reported Thursday evening leading up to the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of North Texas' Austin Aune is the oldest D1 college football QB of the modern era
DENTON, Texas — Pops. Gramps. Old man. Those are just a few of the endearing nicknames bestowed by teammates on University of North Texas starting quarterback Austin Aune. Maybe it’s because he has a beard. Maybe it’s because he’s married to his high school sweetheart. Maybe it’s because he’s a father to an 8-month-old daughter.
Watch: Manti Te'o makes emotional return to Notre Dame
Nearly a decade ago, Manti Te'o was seemingly on top of the world. Te'o was a standout linebacker for Notre Dame and a finalist for almost every collegiate football award under the sun. Then, things came crashing down. The national spotlight would shine brightly on Te'o, but not for his...
NFL・
D.J. Lagway, 5-star quarterback, on upcoming visit: '(Texas) A&M is building something special'
The Texas A&M Aggies are hosting a major collection of football prospects this weekend for their game against the Miami Hurricanes. And another big-time playmaker was recently added to the list. Willis High School (Texas) five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway said he will be in attendance this ...
TCU coach Sonny Dykes mocks USC for leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten
USC and UCLA's move the Big Ten has not gone without criticism
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Texas football 'better be careful' against UTSA, Greg McElroy says
Despite many expecting a blowout last weekend, Texas hung close with Alabama and even had a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter before giving up a late field goal and losing. The Longhorns playing No. 1 so close earned them a lot of credibility on the national level, but it could also hurt them this weekend against UTSA, according to ESPN’s Greg McElroy.
David Pollack: Max Johnson should've won the job in camp
Max Johnson will takeover the Texas A&M offense on Saturday against Miami, but David Pollack of ESPN believes it should’ve been his job over Haynes King all along. Johnson joined the Aggies via the transfer portal this offseason, a transplant formerly of the LSU Tigers. Now, he’s ready to lead a new SEC team into battle with the Aggies, beginning on Saturday against Miami. Previewing the showdown, Pollack praised Johnson, stating that he’s more than ready for the moment.
Pregame social media buzz ahead of Texas vs. UTSA
An impressive showing against the top team in the country last week brought new life to the Texas football program. The sold out crowd and intense atmosphere played a key role in Texas nearly upsetting No. 1 Alabama in Week 2. Will Anderson, Alabama’s star pass rusher and likely top overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, stated it was the hardest place he’s had to play throughout his collegiate career up to this point.
Comments / 0