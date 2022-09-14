ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Texas A&M starting QB Max Johnson over Haynes King vs. Miami, per reports

After an underwhelming offensive showing that played a part in an upset loss against Appalachian State, Texas A&M is making a change at quarterback. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has decided to use LSU transfer Max Johnson as the starting QB this weekend against Miami instead of Haynes King, per multiple reports. The news confirms VIP reports that GigEm247 reported Thursday evening leading up to the game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Manti Te'o makes emotional return to Notre Dame

Nearly a decade ago, Manti Te'o was seemingly on top of the world. Te'o was a standout linebacker for Notre Dame and a finalist for almost every collegiate football award under the sun. Then, things came crashing down. The national spotlight would shine brightly on Te'o, but not for his...
NFL
247Sports

Texas football 'better be careful' against UTSA, Greg McElroy says

Despite many expecting a blowout last weekend, Texas hung close with Alabama and even had a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter before giving up a late field goal and losing. The Longhorns playing No. 1 so close earned them a lot of credibility on the national level, but it could also hurt them this weekend against UTSA, according to ESPN’s Greg McElroy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On3.com

David Pollack: Max Johnson should've won the job in camp

Max Johnson will takeover the Texas A&M offense on Saturday against Miami, but David Pollack of ESPN believes it should’ve been his job over Haynes King all along. Johnson joined the Aggies via the transfer portal this offseason, a transplant formerly of the LSU Tigers. Now, he’s ready to lead a new SEC team into battle with the Aggies, beginning on Saturday against Miami. Previewing the showdown, Pollack praised Johnson, stating that he’s more than ready for the moment.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pregame social media buzz ahead of Texas vs. UTSA

An impressive showing against the top team in the country last week brought new life to the Texas football program. The sold out crowd and intense atmosphere played a key role in Texas nearly upsetting No. 1 Alabama in Week 2. Will Anderson, Alabama’s star pass rusher and likely top overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, stated it was the hardest place he’s had to play throughout his collegiate career up to this point.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

