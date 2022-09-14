Read full article on original website
Related
Cobra Kai Boss Clarifies The Show's Connection To Recently Announced New Karate Kid Movie
Cobra Kai, the successor series to The Karate Kid film franchise, is still as beloved by fans as ever following the conclusion of Season 5, and the wait for Season 6 has already been heightened by the news that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024. Those wondering if and how Netflix's series will connect to the impending film need not ponder too heavily any further, as co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz has clarified the two projects' relationship to one another, or the lack thereof.
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
Comments / 0