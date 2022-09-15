Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers close to Leicester exit with owners admirers of Thomas Frank - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Brendan Rodgers is on the brink of being fired by Leicester City after their latest heavy defeat at Tottenham on Saturday. Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are set to open a battle to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar...
SkySports
Davis Cup: Great Britain out of the competition after Netherlands defeat in Glasgow
Great Britain crashed out of the Davis Cup in Glasgow on Friday as the Netherlands won a deciding doubles rubber to end the hopes of Andy Murray and his team-mates. Dan Evans gave Britain the perfect start with a straight-sets victory over Tallon Griekspoor, then Cameron Norrie could have sealed the tie with victory over Botic van de Zandschulp but was well beaten 6-4 6-2 to send it to a deciding doubles rubber.
SkySports
Jack Grealish's Man City form: Winger remains too passive in possession for Pep Guardiola's side and has to improve
There was a point during the first half of Manchester City’s win over Borussia Dortmund when the space that the home side had been seeking for much of the evening had presented itself at long last. This was the moment they had been playing for. Having finally manoeuvred the...
SkySports
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance61,450.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
William Saliba shows he is Arsenal's new colossus while Kevin De Bruyne remains Man City's main man - Premier League hits and misses
William Saliba was hundreds of miles away, literally, and, perhaps, figuratively, when Arsenal suffered their ignominious 2-0 loss to Brentford last season. But he is here now. You couldn't really miss him at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday. The Frenchman, outstanding all season having spent the previous campaign on...
SkySports
Ethan Nwaneri: Mikel Arteta's 'gut feeling' led to 15-year-old becoming Premier League's youngest player
Mikel Arteta said a "gut feeling" led him to make Ethan Nwaneri the Premier League's youngest player after he brought the 15-year-old on as a late substitute in the 3-0 win at Brentford. The midfielder, aged just 15 years and 181 days old, took the Premier League record from Liverpool...
SkySports
Wolves 0-3 Man City: Jack Grealish scores in first minute as Pep Guardiola’s side cruise to the top of the table
Erling Haaland scored again as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-0 win over 10-man Wolves at Molineux. Jack Grealish opened the scoring in the first minute of the game before Haaland doubled the advantage soon after with his 11th Premier League goal of the season in just his seventh appearance in the competition.
SkySports
Heung-min Son's sensational rapid hat-trick
Heung-min Son scored a 14-minute hat-trick for Tottenham after coming off the bench during their 6-2 win over Leicester. The South Korean forward hadn't scored a single goal all season prior to his treble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.
SkySports
Women's Super League 2022/23: the 12 Irish players looking to deliver a big season in England's top flight
With Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland women's national team potentially just one game from reaching the a first-ever World Cup, the Girls in Green have returned to their clubs ahead of next month's play-off. In total, there will be 12 Irish women in action in the Barclays FA Women's Super...
SkySports
Middlesbrough 0-0 Rotherham: Boro stay in bottom three after goalless draw
Middlesbrough remain in the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship after playing out a goalless draw with Rotherham. A poor start to the season for Chris Wilder and his side continued in another underwhelming display, although it was a welcome point for the away side. Rotherham have outperformed expectation...
SkySports
Arsenal Women 4-0 Brighton Women: Beth Mead hits double as Gunners cruise to victory in WSL opener
Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead opened her domestic account for Arsenal with a fine double as the Gunners cruised to a 4-0 win against Brighton in the delayed Women's Super League season opener. But ever the perfectionist, Mead believed she and Arsenal could have scored more at Meadow Park,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Motherwell 0-3 Hearts: Alan Forrest scores twice as Robbie Nielson's side go third in Premiership
Alan Forrest hit a double as Hearts followed up their European win with a 3-0 victory at Motherwell. Lawrence Shankland capitalised on a misjudgement in the home defence to put Hearts in front in the 17th minute and then set up Forrest five minutes after the break. The winger rounded off the win in stoppage-time.
SkySports
Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: Jacob Ramsey goal wins it for Steven Gerrard's side as Philippe Coutinho shines
Steven Gerrard praised Aston Villa for "rolling their sleeves up" as Jacob Ramsey's goal was enough to give his side a 1-0 win over Southampton at Villa Park. The home-grown favourite's strike late on in the first half on Friday moved Villa level on points with Saints in midtable. It was not as dramatic as their draw against Manchester City last time out in the Premier League but it was a welcome and deserved win for Gerrard's team.
SkySports
Doncaster 0-1 Swindon: Jacob Wakeling nets only goal of game to give Robins victory
Jacob Wakeling netted the only goal of the game as Swindon extended their unbeaten run and consigned Doncaster to a third consecutive defeat. Wakeling's 59th-minute strike secured a deserved win for Scott Lindsey's side, who have not been beaten in League Two since the opening day. While there were few...
SkySports
Sam Underhill: England flanker ruled out of autumn Tests due to shoulder problem
Flanker Sam Underhill is set to miss England's autumn Tests because of a shoulder problem that requires surgery. The Bath forward, who has won 29 caps, is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks. And such a spell out of the game would mean the 26-year-old not being available for...
SkySports
Women's Super League Grand Final: Caitlin Beevers tries seal glory for Leeds Rhinos over York City Knights
Caitlin Beevers’ double and an immense defensive effort secured Leeds Rhinos their second Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final triumph with a 12-4 victory over York City Knights. There was little in it at half-time at Totally Wicked Stadium, with the Rhinos holding a 6-0 lead thanks to...
SkySports
Rangers 2-1 Dundee United: Antonio Colak's double helps hosts get back to winning ways
Rangers ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions after edging to a 2-1 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership. After heavy defeats to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli in the Scottish Premiership and the Champions League respectively, the pressure was building on Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his side, but they got off to the perfect start against Dundee United thanks to Antonio Colak's low strike (8).
SkySports
Mark Wood not ready to give up on England Test hopes and wants chance to play for captain Ben Stokes
England bowler Mark Wood accepts he may have to "wait my turn" to resume his Test career but has no intention of settling into life as a white-ball specialist. Wood has not played since March due to an elbow injury but is part of England's touring party in Karachi, where England begin a seven-match T20 series against Pakistan on Tuesday.
SkySports
Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Heung-min Son ends drought with second half hat-trick
Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of rotation to Tottenham's challenge on all fronts after substitute Heung-min Son's sensational 14-minute hat-trick sealed Saturday's 6-2 thrashing of Leicester. Son was dropped to the bench after failing to score in any of Spurs' opening eight matches but kick-started his campaign with a magical...
Comments / 0