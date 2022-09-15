ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Davis Cup: Great Britain out of the competition after Netherlands defeat in Glasgow

Great Britain crashed out of the Davis Cup in Glasgow on Friday as the Netherlands won a deciding doubles rubber to end the hopes of Andy Murray and his team-mates. Dan Evans gave Britain the perfect start with a straight-sets victory over Tallon Griekspoor, then Cameron Norrie could have sealed the tie with victory over Botic van de Zandschulp but was well beaten 6-4 6-2 to send it to a deciding doubles rubber.
TENNIS
SkySports

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance61,450.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Erik Ten Hag
SkySports

William Saliba shows he is Arsenal's new colossus while Kevin De Bruyne remains Man City's main man - Premier League hits and misses

William Saliba was hundreds of miles away, literally, and, perhaps, figuratively, when Arsenal suffered their ignominious 2-0 loss to Brentford last season. But he is here now. You couldn't really miss him at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday. The Frenchman, outstanding all season having spent the previous campaign on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wolves 0-3 Man City: Jack Grealish scores in first minute as Pep Guardiola’s side cruise to the top of the table

Erling Haaland scored again as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-0 win over 10-man Wolves at Molineux. Jack Grealish opened the scoring in the first minute of the game before Haaland doubled the advantage soon after with his 11th Premier League goal of the season in just his seventh appearance in the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Heung-min Son's sensational rapid hat-trick

Heung-min Son scored a 14-minute hat-trick for Tottenham after coming off the bench during their 6-2 win over Leicester. The South Korean forward hadn't scored a single goal all season prior to his treble.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss England#Uk#Nations League#Arsenal#Europa League#United
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: Jacob Ramsey goal wins it for Steven Gerrard's side as Philippe Coutinho shines

Steven Gerrard praised Aston Villa for "rolling their sleeves up" as Jacob Ramsey's goal was enough to give his side a 1-0 win over Southampton at Villa Park. The home-grown favourite's strike late on in the first half on Friday moved Villa level on points with Saints in midtable. It was not as dramatic as their draw against Manchester City last time out in the Premier League but it was a welcome and deserved win for Gerrard's team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Rangers 2-1 Dundee United: Antonio Colak's double helps hosts get back to winning ways

Rangers ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions after edging to a 2-1 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership. After heavy defeats to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli in the Scottish Premiership and the Champions League respectively, the pressure was building on Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his side, but they got off to the perfect start against Dundee United thanks to Antonio Colak's low strike (8).
SOCCER
SkySports

Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Heung-min Son ends drought with second half hat-trick

Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of rotation to Tottenham's challenge on all fronts after substitute Heung-min Son's sensational 14-minute hat-trick sealed Saturday's 6-2 thrashing of Leicester. Son was dropped to the bench after failing to score in any of Spurs' opening eight matches but kick-started his campaign with a magical...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy