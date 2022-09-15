ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themonroesun.com

Edgerton looking to stay in Monroe, expand on Main Street

MONROE, CT — Edgerton Inc., heating and air conditioning, has been in town for 66 years, and at its current location at 786 Main St. for the last 35. The business is now looking to expand upon its 21.5 acre site. “In the last 10 years the company experienced...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Masuk boys soccer blanks the Green Wave

MONROE, CT — The Masuk High boys soccer team bounced back from a 2-0 season-opening loss to visiting Weston on Sept. 13 with a 3-0 win at New Milford two days later. The team came out with some fire, Coach Brendan Cavanaugh said. Masuk opened the scoring in the...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Masuk blanks Notre Dame 38-0

MONROE, CT — No late-game comebacks this time. Masuk High’s football team scored early and often on the way to a 38-0 victory over visiting Notre Dame-Fairfield on Friday night. The Panthers improved to 1-1 following last week’s tough 49-43 setback to Trumbull. Masuk led 24-0 at halftime...
MONROE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy