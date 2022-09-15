Read full article on original website
First Responders Cup tourney gets half finished
Despite bad weather that cut into play and a scheduling issue that derailed the opening ceremony, the 21st annual First Responders Cup girls softball tournament went well and had plenty of “spirit and excitement,” according to longtime organizer Jack Belcher. The 20-team event with four different age groups...
InFive: Middle school knife attack, veteran jobs and another sunny day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A Lake Ridge Middle School teacher was injured Tuesday taking a knife away from a 12-year-old girl who held it to another girl's throat in class. 4. AG visit. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership...
Youngkin still wants Commanders in VA, path unclear
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants the Washington Commanders to relocate to Virginia, but after funding plans fell apart during the last legislative session, the path forward is not yet clear. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin recently said...
Older vets get tax break in state budget
Virginia’s legislature concluded its 2022 session by providing significant tax benefits for veterans, said Daniel Gade, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. Speaking to InsideNoVa earlier this summer from his Richmond office, Gade noted that Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin promised during the 2021 campaign to provide tax...
More spending slated for Ballston Metro plaza upgrade
Unforeseen conditions encountered during construction are given as the rationale for a nearly $250,000 increase in the construction contract for “multi-modal improvements” at the Ballston-MU Metro station’s at-grade plaza. Arlington County Board members are slated to approve the change on Sept. 17. The project, designed to streamline...
Virginia DOE shifts control of transgender issues back to parents
(The Center Square) – Virginia public schools will no longer be allowed to provide gender affirming counseling services to students without first consulting with their parents, per new guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education. In a shift away from the previous administration, the new guidelines state parents must...
Virginia issues new guidelines that roll back transgender student rights
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration on Friday night released policies that roll back LGBTQ students’ rights in Virginia schools. The “2022 Model Policies” will require that students use facilities and programs that “match the sex they were assigned at birth,” and require parental permission to change their names and genders at school.
