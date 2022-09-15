ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maili, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
HILO, HI
WGAU

Young girl found alive after alleged abduction in Hawaii, manhunt underway

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — A 15-year-old girl who had been reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint by a masked man on Friday escaped from her captor and was brought to safety Saturday. Police are now looking for 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi for the alleged kidnapping and other outstanding warrants, according to...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Police seeking missing Big Island teen believed to be in danger

PUAKO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl last seen Friday afternoon in the Waikoloa area. 15-year-old Mikella Lani Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay on September 16, 2022 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Maili, HI
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Law Enforcement Warns Against "Jugging" Crime Trend

HONOLULU-- "We've had a case where an elderly man had withdrawn a large amount of cash & he stood there counting it. And the suspect came from behind and snatched the money out of his hands," Chris Kim of Crimestoppers told KITV. The tactic is called 'jugging.' It's been around...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Many residents question if video camera security deter crime

HONOLULU (KITV4) - As home burglaries continue to rise, more families are choosing to secure their homes with surveillance cameras and home monitors. Now, there are several crimes caught on camera which raises the question, how affective are these security systems? Are they helping to reduce the number of break-ins?
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA

Nancy Anderson had only been living in Waikiki for a couple months when she was found stabbed to death in her apartment Michigan native Nancy Anderson was living her dream when she moved to Waikiki, Hawaii in 1971 to experience life on the islands. On Jan. 7, 1972, just two months after moving to the palm tree-filled island oasis, Anderson's dream was cut short when her roommate woke up from a nap and found the 19-year-old stabbed to death in their small apartment. For years, police searched for her...
HONOLULU, HI

