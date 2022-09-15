Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
Young girl found alive after alleged abduction in Hawaii, manhunt underway
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — A 15-year-old girl who had been reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint by a masked man on Friday escaped from her captor and was brought to safety Saturday. Police are now looking for 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi for the alleged kidnapping and other outstanding warrants, according to...
KITV.com
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
KITV.com
Police seeking missing Big Island teen believed to be in danger
PUAKO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl last seen Friday afternoon in the Waikoloa area. 15-year-old Mikella Lani Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay on September 16, 2022 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
KITV.com
Law Enforcement Warns Against "Jugging" Crime Trend
HONOLULU-- "We've had a case where an elderly man had withdrawn a large amount of cash & he stood there counting it. And the suspect came from behind and snatched the money out of his hands," Chris Kim of Crimestoppers told KITV. The tactic is called 'jugging.' It's been around...
Man stabbed multiple times to his face on Kalihi Street
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his late 30s was stabbed several times to his face on Kalihi Street late Saturday night.
KITV.com
Hawaii Island police charge man with murder after body found in Hawaiian Beaches
Hawaii Island police have charged a man with murder and other offenses following an incident in Hawaiian Beaches on Thursday. Big Island police say 36-year-old Michael Carvalho is charged with second degree murder, after officers found the body of a woman in the backyard of a home in the Hawaiian Beaches area of the Puna district.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waikiki cold case murder suspect appears in Nevada court for extradition proceedings
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki cold case murder suspect Tudor Chirila appeared in a Reno courtroom on Friday for his first extradition hearing, but declined to make a decision right away on whether he wanted to waive his right to fight the process. The 77-year-old was arrested at his Nevada home...
West Oahu residents seek answers about crime from police, prosecutors
From property crime to illegal gambling, Thursday evening at Kapolei Hale, the Honolulu Police Chief, Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola and officials from the Honolulu Prosecutor's office addressed west Oahu resident's concerns about crime in the area.
KITV.com
Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case
Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case | UPDATE. Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an...
hawaiinewsnow.com
GRAPHIC: Public bathrooms ‘covered in feces’ leave Maui harbor users fed up
Residents want more officers in their neighborhoods, but the police chief says that's a big challenge. Some of them will have you scratching your head about how to use them. Jamey Tucker gives us a look. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Medical examiner says city worker’s death not caused by radiation exposure; family’s attorney unconvinced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Medical Examiner says the death of a city maintenance worker doesn’t appear to be caused from radiation exposure. An autopsy determined Charles Kuailani died from a hemorrhagic stroke triggered by a rare disease. But the family’s attorney says he’s not convinced and is bringing...
KITV.com
Big Island residents fear rise in crime after reports of homicide in Puna neighborhood
It was a gruesome discovery for Puna patrol officers, responding to an active burglary just before 5 a.m. Thursday at a vacant home under renovation in Hawaiian Shores: officers found the body of a woman in the backyard with multiple blunt-force injuries to her head and body. Police also discovered...
KITV.com
Many residents question if video camera security deter crime
HONOLULU (KITV4) - As home burglaries continue to rise, more families are choosing to secure their homes with surveillance cameras and home monitors. Now, there are several crimes caught on camera which raises the question, how affective are these security systems? Are they helping to reduce the number of break-ins?
Big Island police initiate homicide case near Pahoa
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are reporting a road closure for the next several hours on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches, between South Nenue Street and Niuhi Street due to an ongoing investigation. Alternate route is South Puni Makai Loop.
Hawaii’s Maile Amber Alert system is 2 for 2
The Maile Amber Alert system has been in place since 2005. It has only been activated twice and certain criteria needs to be in place before an alert can be issued.
Oahu man faces up to 25 years in prison for series of robberies
Micah Roman-Santos committed a series of robberies last October, according to information presented in court, targeting places on the westside.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
mauinow.com
After Maui woman dies from asthma, ‘Lungs for Life’ event aims to boost awareness
When Maui resident Carmen Pasion Dagulo, 56, was buried earlier this year, her grieving family had no idea what had caused Dagulo’s unexpected death in the middle of the night. “After two months the funeral director told me it was an acute asthma attack,” said Dagulo’s sister, Lalaine Pasion....
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA
Nancy Anderson had only been living in Waikiki for a couple months when she was found stabbed to death in her apartment Michigan native Nancy Anderson was living her dream when she moved to Waikiki, Hawaii in 1971 to experience life on the islands. On Jan. 7, 1972, just two months after moving to the palm tree-filled island oasis, Anderson's dream was cut short when her roommate woke up from a nap and found the 19-year-old stabbed to death in their small apartment. For years, police searched for her...
