Queens, NY

Pirates visit the Mets on 4-game road win streak

 3 days ago

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (89-55, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.36 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (14-6, 3.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -263, Pirates +213; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the New York Mets.

New York has a 46-26 record at home and an 89-55 record overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .258, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Pittsburgh has a 55-88 record overall and a 27-45 record on the road. The Pirates have gone 38-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil ranks 10th on the Mets with a .321 batting average, and has 36 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 33 walks and 57 RBI. Eduardo Escobar is 17-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 23 home runs, 50 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .257 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .278 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Pirates: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Kevin Newman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More
Related
Yanks' Judge hits 58th, 59th homers, 2 shy of Maris' AL mark

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday, moving within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining. Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998. The two homers against Milwaukee totaled 857 feet. Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge had four hits and four RBIs. He leads the major leagues in homers and with 127 RBIs. His two-run double in the ninth raised his batting average to .3162, third behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .3164. Judge hit his first of the day on a sinker from Jason Alexander with a 2-0 count in the third inning. The 414-foot, opposite-field drive left the bat at 112 mph.
BRONX, NY
Strider dominant, Contreras homers, Braves sweep Phillies

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider’s rookie season is going just as he planned. Strider is mowing down hitters, and the Atlanta Braves are locked in a tight pennant race. “To get here in my first season, I’m lucky to be in this position and I’m very grateful that they had so much faith in me and moved me up here as fast as they did to give me this opportunity,” Strider said after Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies finished a three-game sweep. “I’m excited for this next stretch here.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday. Soto had three hits and two RBIs in San Diego’s third straight win. He walked and scored on Manny Machado’s 29th homer in the first. He connected for a solo drive in the fifth, singled in the eighth and doubled in the ninth. Soto, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Washington on Aug. 2, hit just .089 (5 for 56) in his previous 17 games. It was the second time Soto and Machado homered in the same game as teammates. San Diego (81-66) moved a half-game ahead of Philadelphia for the second NL wild card. The Phillies lost 5-2 to Atlanta on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Joe, Grichuk lead Rockies over Cubs 4-3 for rare road win

CHICAGO (AP) — Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday for a rare second straight win on the road. Connor Joe hit a solo homer for last-place Colorado, and Brendan Rodgers had a run-scoring groundout. Staked to an early four-run lead, Ryan Feltner (3-8) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball for his first win since Aug. 9. “It helps you settle in,” Feltner said of the early advantage. “Our offense did a great job of working the other pitcher and that was really great. I was ahead of a lot of hitters and that helped.” Colorado is tied with Kansas City for the worst road record in the majors at 24-48. It took two of three at Wrigley Field for its first road series win since July 7-10 at Arizona. It also closed out a 3-2 trip against the White Sox and Cubs for its first winning road trip since June 7-12.
DENVER, CO
Embattled Rhule says skidding Panthers are close to winning

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While many are wondering how much longer Matt Rhule is going to remain the coach of the Carolina Panthers, he insists the team is close to turning things around. The Panthers had their losing streak stretch to nine games on Sunday when they dropped a 19-16 decision to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. It was their second close loss this season, coming on the heels of a 26-24 setback to the Cleveland Browns on a late 58-yard field goal. Carolina lost this one because it spotted New York and coach Brian Daboll six early points on a couple of fumbles — one of the opening kickoff — and then allowed the Giants to drive 47 yards for a go-ahead field goal by Graham Gano with 3:34 to play.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Giants 2-0 for 1st time in 6 years, beat Panthers 19-16

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Brian Daboll as their coach, the New York Giants are doing something they haven’t done for more than five years: They’re finding ways to win consistently. Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play, and the Giants ignored being booed off the field at halftime and beat the Carolina Panthers 19-16 on Sunday. New York improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and sent the Panthers to their ninth straight loss. “Whether you score a lot or not, it’s important to figure out ways to win games,” Daboll said. “You can win a game a variety of ways, and also lose it a lot of ways. Again, the object of the game is to have one more point and to give yourself a chance in the fourth quarter.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Reds shut down Cardinals and Albert Pujols in 3-0 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stuart Fairchild homered and Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings as the Cincinnati Reds shut down Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Sunday. The 42-year-old Pujols, who entered the game with 698 home runs, went 0 for 4. He received a lengthy standing ovation from the sellout crowd in each of his plate appearances. Pujols sits fourth on the all-time list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). He has 19 home runs this season, and his last round-tripper came in a 6-5 win over the Reds on Friday. The Cardinals have 14 games remaining. Cessa got Pujols to ground out and fly out in two chances against his childhood idol.
CINCINNATI, OH
DeGrom fans 13 over 5 innings, Mets sweep Pirates

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 13 batters — the most ever for a Mets pitcher who threw five or fewer innings — but didn’t factor into the decision Sunday, when the NL East leaders beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 to complete a four-game sweep. The Mets scored four in the eighth to break the tie. Terrance Gore pinch-ran in place of Tomas Nido, who hit a single off Robert Stephenson (2-2). Gore stole second after three throws to first by Manny Bañuelos, took third when catcher Jason Delay’s throw sailed into centerfield and scored on Brandon Nimmo’s bloop single. Daniel Vogelbach added a one-out, two-RBI single and Eduardo Escobar had a run-scoring groundout.
QUEENS, NY
Ryan pitches shutout ball again, Twins beat Guardians 3-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Ryan pitched shutout ball for the second straight outing and become only the second Minnesota starter to reach the eighth inning this season, leading the Twins over the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians 3-0 on Sunday. Jake Cave hit a solo homer in the second off Cody Morris (0-2) and AL batting leader Luis Arraez added a two-run single in the ninth against Enyel De Los Santos. Third-place Minnesota stopped an eight-game losing streak against Cleveland, and the second-place Chicago White Sox moved within 3½ games of the Guardians. Cleveland had won the first three games of the five-game series, which ends Monday, The third-place Twins trail the Guardians by six games. “It was kind of like a stopper-type performance from him at a time everyone felt we need someone to go out there and do something just like that,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Braves' Albies leaves game with fractured pinky finger

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Saturday night’s game with a fractured right pinky finger just two games after returning from a broken left foot that sidelined him for 81 games. Albies appeared to be injured as he slid head-first safely into second base on a fly ball in the fourth inning. He was replaced by Vaughn Grissom. A fractured finger could keep him out for several weeks. Albies, a two-time All-Star, went 1 for 1 and scored two runs Saturday and went 1 for 4 with a two-run double in Friday’s win over Philadelphia. Albies received a standing ovation before his first at-bat Friday.
MLB
Devers' 4 hits, 3 RBIs carry Red Sox past Royals, 13-3

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers had four hits and three RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 13-3 on Sunday. Tommy Pham added three hits and three RBIs, and Kiké Hernández scored four times. Last-place Boston had dropped three of four and seven of 10 overall. Xander Bogaerts, who can opt out of his contract with the Red Sox at the end of the season, added two hits with an RBI double, raising his average to .316. His double moved him into a tie with Dom DiMaggio (308) for ninth on Boston’s career list. Bogaerts, who turns 30 on Oct. 1, also got his 1,400th hit, making him the fourth player with Boston to reach that total before turning 30.
BOSTON, MA
Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a crucial five-game series. Clement ran for Josh Naylor, who led off the eighth with a single and took second on Oscar Gonzalez’s single. Jhoan Duran’s 2-1 pitch to Andrés Giménez bounced in front of catcher Gary Sánchez and went back to the screen on the fly. Sánchez couldn’t find the ball initially and Clement rounded third and slid headfirst, beating Sánchez’s throw. Trevor Stephan (6-4) while Emmanuel Clase gave up an infield hit in the ninth, but got Gilberto Celestino on a groundout for his 36th save.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
