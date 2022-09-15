Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island: What It Is and How Developers are Having Their Fun With it
In case you have missed it, the iPhone 14 models are now here!. Have you gotten your hands on the iPhone 14? Specifically, have you gotten your hands on the iPhone 14 Pro? Well, it has a nifty, fun feature that you should take note of and it is none other than the Dynamic Island.
HoYoverse Releases Trailer for Upcoming Tears of Themis Event; Will Coincide With Vyn’s Birthday
Tears of Themis players can expect to be busy for the remaining days of September. HoYoverse recently revealed a teaser trailer for its upcoming limited-time event, "Fetters of the Past," alongside the announcement of another limited-time event, "A Wish in the Light," sometime this September to celebrate Vyn's birthday. The...
EVGA Graphics Cards Will Soon Be No More as the Company Exits GPU Business
If you really loved using EVGA graphics cards, you're out of luck: you'll probably never see another one soon. Ever. Apparently incensed at NVIDIA (the vendor they exclusively make graphics cards for), EVGA has mentioned that it is ditching the GPU maker and exiting the graphics card business entirely, reports PC World. But before they truly stop making new GPUs for Team Green, they did promise that they'll sell off their current inventory first.
