If you really loved using EVGA graphics cards, you're out of luck: you'll probably never see another one soon. Ever. Apparently incensed at NVIDIA (the vendor they exclusively make graphics cards for), EVGA has mentioned that it is ditching the GPU maker and exiting the graphics card business entirely, reports PC World. But before they truly stop making new GPUs for Team Green, they did promise that they'll sell off their current inventory first.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO