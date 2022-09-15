Read full article on original website
China, Africa Cooperate in Space for Different Reasons
Experts say China and African nations are increasingly cooperating in space to develop different ideas for the future. Chinese astronauts are known as taikonauts. They have been carrying out space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station. The space structure is in the process of being built.
China's Xi Says 'Color Revolutions' Must Be Prevented
Chinese President Xi Jinping called Friday on members of a central Asian regional grouping, which includes Russia and Iran, to work together to prevent “external forces” from promoting what he called "color revolutions" — popular, pro-democracy uprisings in their countries. Xi made the comments in Uzbekistan on...
Experts Warn US Is Falling Behind China in Key Technologies
At a gathering of current and former U.S. officials and private-sector executives Friday in Washington, concern was rampant that the United States has fallen behind China in the development of several key technologies, and that it faces an uncertain future in which other countries could challenge its historic dominance in the development of cutting-edge communications and computing technology.
Uzbekistan, Central Asia Try to Redefine Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Samarkand, Uzbekistan — For much of its 20-year existence, some observers have suggested the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) could become an anti-Western bloc dominated by China and Russia. The group’s Central Asian members have complex collaborative relationships with the United States and Europe, though and Uzbekistan, the host of SCO, used its chairmanship of the event held in Samarkand September 15-16 to emphasize the group is not and should not be anti-American or anti-NATO.
Company Aims to Build Africa's First Hydrogen Power Center by 2024
A French power producer expects to its hydrogen energy power station in Namibia to produce electricity by 2024. A top company official for HDF Energy announced the plan for the southern African country recently. The hydrogen power plant in Namibia would be Africa’s first. The Swakopmund project is expected...
Kyrgyzstan Says Tajikistan Resumes Shelling After Ceasefire Deal
Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of fresh shelling late on Friday despite a ceasefire deal reached by the two countries' presidents, as a deadly border conflict forced thousands of people to evacuate. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed to order a ceasefire and troop pullback in a...
Without Mentioning China, California Close to Blocking Foreign Buyers From Its Farmland
WASHINGTON — California’s legislature has passed a bill banning foreign entities from buying its agricultural land, a move that is part of reignited discussions about whether the United States should block parties from unfriendly countries from buying farmland. The California bill makes no mention of China, and Governor...
Senegal's President Appoints Former Economy Minister as PM
Dakar, Senegal — Senegalese President Macky Sall reinstated the post of prime minister Saturday, appointing a former economy minister to the job two months after a tense legislative election in which Sall's ruling coalition lost its comfortable majority. Amadou Ba, a 61-year-old taxation specialist who has also served as...
S. Koreans Adopted Internationally Demand Investigation into Their Adoptions
For 40 years, Louise Kwang believed her biological parents were dead. She had been adopted from South Korea in 1976 by a couple from Denmark. Kwang was told she had been found alone on the streets of the South Korean city of Busan as a baby. That is what she had always been told about her early life.
Former Kenyan President to Lead Peace Process in DRC, Ethiopia
Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya's President William Ruto has appointed his predecessor, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, as a peace envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia. As president, Kenyatta was previously involved in peace efforts in both countries, which are dealing with resurgent rebels and ongoing war. While...
Survey Shows Over Half of South Africa's Graduates Considering Emigration
CAPE TOWN — A survey in South Africa shows more than half of graduates are considering moving to another country because of few opportunities at home. Business Unity South Africa, which represents the private sector, says they are seeing the lowest levels of confidence in the country's future since World War II.
Ukraine, Food Security in Spotlight During UN Leaders Week
UNITED NATIONS — The annual gathering of leaders at the U.N. General Assembly is taking place this year in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and as the war in Ukraine heads into a possibly decisive period. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is skipping the Queen’s funeral to remain...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 16
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:33 a.m.: In its latest Ukraine assessment, the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, is responding to the defeat around Kharkiv Oblast by doubling down on crypto-mobilization, rather than setting conditions for general mobilization.
More Canadians Do Not Want Monarchy to Continue
Canada has deep historical ties to Britain and many Canadians generally liked Queen Elizabeth II. But a growing number of Canadians do not want the British monarch to represent them. The risks that come with constitutional reform, however, mean there is little political wish for change. Britain colonized Canada beginning...
Media Deal With Russia Worries Nicaragua's Independent Journalists
The Russian news agency Sputnik and the government of Daniel Ortega signed a media cooperation agreement in late August. The strengthening of ties with Russian media occurs during an information blackout in Nicaragua. For VOA News, Donaldo Hernandez has the story, narrated by Cristina Caicedo Smit.
French Traffic Controllers' Strike Disrupts European Air Travel
PARIS — Around 1,000 flights to and from France were canceled Friday as the country's air traffic controllers went on strike, causing delays across European airspace. France's DGAC civil aviation authority said 16 airports were operating a skeleton service, as were traffic control centers guiding planes overflying French territory at high altitude.
Finns, Swedes Overwhelmingly Back NATO, Poll Shows
WASHINGTON — A new Gallup Poll released Friday confirms overwhelming support among Finns and Swedes for their nations' expected accession to NATO, while their views toward Russian leadership have turned "profoundly negative" as the war in Ukraine rages on. The survey found that 81% of Finns and 74% of...
Australia Probes Industrial Threat to Ancient Indigenous Rock Art
Sydney — Australia is investigating claims by First Nations groups that mining and manufacturing industries are threatening significant cultural sites. Indigenous settlement of Australia dates back an estimated 65,000 years. This vast history is documented in ancient songs, stories, dance and art, but development threatens part of the culture.
White House Downplays Terrorism Designation for Russia
White House — John Kirby, the National Security Council’s director of strategic communications, sat down Friday with VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell ahead of a banner week in global diplomacy, starting with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and ending with the world’s premier diplomatic summit, the U.N. General Assembly, in New York.
Pelosi in Armenia Days After Clashes, Says US Committed to Peace
Yerevan, Armenia — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived Saturday in Armenia, days after the Caucasus country's deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan jeopardized Western efforts to broker lasting peace between the arch foes. The worst clashes since Yerevan's 2020 war with Baku erupted on Tuesday, claiming the lives of...
