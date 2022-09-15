ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Anger in China after 27 people killed in Covid quarantine bus crash

Anger has flared among social media users in China after 27 people died when a bus carrying them to a Covid-19 quarantine facility crashed in the south-west province of Guizhou. With millions of Chinese still under tight restrictions thanks to Beijing’s strict zero-Covid strategy, the deaths in the early hours...
TRAFFIC
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy