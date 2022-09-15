ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Malaysian firm makes surprise bid for Macau gaming licence

By ROSLAN RAHMAN
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gz43d_0hwDWA0300
Genting, owned by tycoon Lim Kok Thay, also operates in Las Vegas and Singapore and backed a ski resort in China that hosted this year's Winter Olympics /AFP

A company controlled by Malaysian tycoon and Genting chairman Lim Kok Thay has put in a bid for a casino licence in Macau, a surprise challenge to the decades-long oligopoly of the six incumbent operators.

The former Portuguese colony is the only territory in China where casinos are allowed, and issues just six operating concessions for a multibillion-dollar industry that, until the pandemic, was bigger than Las Vegas.

Licences for the current operators -- including MGM China, Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment Group -- will expire at the end of the year, and they face plummeting revenues and heightened regulatory scrutiny from Beijing.

The six operators all submitted bids by Wednesday to renew their licences but the spotlight was stolen by newcomer GMM.

A GMM representative told reporters that the bid was submitted on behalf of leisure and entertainment firm Genting, according to Macao Daily.

Best known for its resort in the Malaysian highlands, Genting also operates in Las Vegas and Singapore and backed a ski resort in China that hosted this year's Winter Olympics.

Shares in Macau casino operators fell two percent in Thursday morning trading in Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Macau's gaming sector has been battered by pandemic-era restrictions that drove away the mainland Chinese gamblers who make up the vast majority of customers.

Gross gaming revenue was down 98 percent from pre-pandemic levels and fell to a record low in July, officials earlier announced.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has spearheaded an anti-corruption campaign that has seen increased scrutiny of the high-rollers and officials who travel to gamble in Macau, where cases of money laundering are common.

For decades, Macau's gaming industry was run as a monopoly by casino magnate Stanley Ho, but in 2002 more operators were brought in and issued 20-year concessions as part of a liberalisation effort.

In January, authorities slashed the concession period of gaming licences from 20 years to 10 and unveiled regulations seeking to increase local ownership and government supervision.

GMM's bid adds an element of uncertainty to the sector, which had been dominated by the same big players for decades.

In a research note, JPMorgan Chase analysts argued it was "unlikely" for Macau to prefer a new foreign operator over incumbents who have a track record in investment and local employment.

In January, Genting's Hong Kong cruise ship operator filed for liquidation after its shipyard in Germany went bankrupt.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla, Nio Supplier CATL's Chinese Rival Eyes $2B Hong Kong IPO: Report

Chinese battery maker CALB Co., which is a rival to companies like Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. (CATL) and Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co. BYDDF BYDDY, has started gauging investor demand for its $2 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, reported Bloomberg. The Jiangsu-based lithium battery maker will analyze the demand...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Stanley Ho
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macau Casino#Sands China#Gaming#Malaysian#Portuguese#Mgm China#Gmm#Macao Daily#Bloomberg Intelligence#Chinese
ambcrypto.com

Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…

In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
CURRENCIES
Markets Insider

The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says

The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar

South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Reuters

Uzbekistan signs large deals with China, Russia

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has signed deals worth $16 billion with China and $4.6 billion with Russia during their respective leaders' visits to the Central Asian nation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
CHINA
The Associated Press

Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

BEIJING (AP) — President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy. Asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’s “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion,” Biden said, “Yes.” CBS News reported the White House said after the interview that U.S. policy hasn’t changed. That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan’s status resolved peacefully but doesn’t say whether U.S. forces might be sent in response to a Chinese attack. Biden’s comments come amid rising tension over Taiwan following efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government to intimidate the island by firing missiles into the sea and flying fighter jets nearby and visits to Taipei by political figures including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China

BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany’s economy minister said Thursday. After a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck told reporters that discussions about China were part of an effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations. “The naivety toward China is over,” Habeck said, referring to Germany’s own position on China. “The time when one said ‘Trade, no matter what,’ regardless of the social or humanitarian standards, ... is something we shouldn’t allow ourselves anymore.” He said Germany would work to persuade the European Union to establish “a more robust trade policy toward China and respond as Europeans to the coercive measures that China takes to protect its economy.”
WORLD
The Independent

India urges action after Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with ‘anti-India’ graffiti

A renowned Hindu temple in Toronto was vandalised with “anti-India” graffiti, Indian officials said on Thursday.An unverified visual of the defaced BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto’s Etobicoke showed the message “Long live Khalistan” painted in orange on one of the walls. The message refers to the separatist movement by fringe groups demanding that an independent Sikh state called Khalistan be carved out of India.Officials in India have urged immediate action against those responsible.“We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” High Commission...
SOCIETY
AFP

AFP

84K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy