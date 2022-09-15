ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This new Star Wars VR game makes me want to buy a PSVR 2

By Carrie Marshall
I've had my PlayStation VR headset since 2017, and as much as I think it's an amazing bit of tech I don't play it very often; despite the VR-ness, ironically enough it doesn't feel as immersive to me as when I'm playing a normal PS5 game. That's partly because the resolution isn't brilliant – it's like peering through a fly screen – but also because of the hardware limitations of the first-generation device. The more I see of PSVR 2 games, the more excited I'm becoming: this looks like the gaming headset I so wished the first generation would be.

The latest game to make me ooh and ahh is Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, which is coming in 2023. I'll include the trailer below, because as you'll see it looks amazing. It's a remake of the existing Lucasfilm title, designed specifically to take advantage of the PSVR 2's vastly superior graphics and hardware, and I really want to play it.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge looks incredible

The game puts you in the body of a droid repair tech who crash-lands on the planet Batuu and gets embroiled in a series of extraordinary events. You'll meet Yoda, R2-D2 and C3PO, and you'll shoot a lot of droids in the face. That's the bit that I'm interested in, as impressive as the character visuals are.

It's impossible to tell what a 3D experience is like based on a 2D video, of course. But this edition takes full advantage of controller and eye tracking for full immersion, and it's using haptic feedback and 3D audio too. That's enough to rocket this to almost the very top of my must-play PSVR 2 games list: there's the Horizon PSVR 2 game to play through first, because I can't wait to see its robot creatures at scale.

The Star Wars game is one of several that Sony teased at last night's State of Play event; you can find out more about the other titles on the official PlayStation blog .

