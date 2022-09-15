Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Saturday football open thread
After a week’s hiatus for mourning and remembrance, the Premier League is back in session... well, mostly. Three matches are postponed — two for policing issues related to the upcoming state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and one in the aftermath of a rail strike that didn’t actually happen.
SB Nation
September 16th-18th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City: Match Thread and How to Watch
The final international break before the winter World Cup is here, but Tottenham Hotspur play host to Leicester City before everyone scatters for a couple of weeks. Spurs are looking for some answers after a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League at the hands of Sporting. Despite the setback, Spurs are still in great shape in both the Premier League and the Champions League. By the time this thread goes live, we’ll know if Spurs could leap Arsenal as they start the weekend at Brentford. (AUTHOR’S NOTE: Whoops, yeah they don’t play until tomorrow) Antonio Conte has been in good spirits despite the loss, and has gone as far as to say players such as Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty, will be more in the mix once the international break is finished.
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad
Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
SB Nation
EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released
Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield. The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC. The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester...
SB Nation
Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got
As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
SB Nation
Diogo Jota: “I Need To Do My Best From Now On”
Liverpool won 2-1 against Ajax in the Champions League, and Diogo Jota was in the starting lineup alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. Jota was relieved at the result given Liverpool’s poor recent form. “Our last game was not good enough so it was a big improvement. Not perfect,...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Southampton
The draw against Manchester City, and if we’re being honest this draw was worth more than the one point given in terms of intangibles, could be the start of something new and brilliant. It could also be the cruel dawn of a false spring. Whichever it ends up being, things are decidedly less restless than they were heading into that September 3rd match. This Friday brings Southampton to Villa Park. Sitting 12th in the table to Villa’s 17th, the Saints will prove a stiff enough test. Over the last three matches, Southampton have lost 1-0 at Wolves, 2-1 at home over Chelsea, and a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester United. Key players to watch for include striker Che Adams, right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, and midfielder James Ward-Prowse.
SB Nation
Inter Milan initiate talks with Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku loan renewal — reports
The expectation always was that Romelu Lukaku’s long-term future is at Inter Milan, with previous reports pointing towards a “gentleman’s agreement” between the Nerazzurri and Chelsea for keeping the Belgium international at the San Siro for a second consecutive season. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport...
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby spot kick opens the scoring for Chelsea against Liverpool!
Only a minute from kickoff and Chelsea already had a penalty! And Fran Kirby, returning to Chelsea colours after months away from the pitch, converted it from the spot!
SB Nation
Spurs’ Davies to miss two weeks minimum with hairline leg fracture
Well, now we know why Tottenham Hotspur was so interested in signing a left sided central defender in this summer’s transfer window. According to Alasdair Gold at Football.London, Spurs central defender Ben Davies is out for the next few weeks after sustaining an injury in Tottenham’s 2-0 loss at Sporting in the Champions League.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Wrapping Up Dortmund, Haaland is Inevitable, Lions Announced, and More...
Happy Friday Cityzens. And if its Friday, that means we are just one day away from Manchester CIty visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers. Catch up on all the latest headlines to wrap up your week, right here with Sky Blue News. HAALAND STRIKE WINS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GOAL OF THE WEEK - ManCity.com.
SB Nation
Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 6 - 2 Leicester City
Leicester City were overrun by Tottenham Hotspur 6-2 in London on Saturday. An even first half saw Leicester strike twice through a Youri Tielemans penalty and a moment of James Maddison magic on either side of Harry Kane and Eric Dier scoring from corners. The second half was all Spurs as Rodrigo Bentancur struck just after the break and Son Heung-min got a hat trick off the bench.
SB Nation
Eight Magpies get called up for last international break before World Cup
In this mad world, we live in there is room for more madness, it seems. That’s why we’re about to witness something that has never happened before: a winter World Cup. As if we didn’t have enough things to do to fill our cold days, FIFA decided it’d be best to dump even more hours of content into our schedules for us to consume.
SB Nation
Three Senior Players Feature For LFC U21s
Liverpool FC’s first team unexpectedly got another weekend off thanks to the Queen’s funeral forcing the Premier League to postpone today’s match at Chelsea. While many of the senior players took advantage of the break as they are getting ready to head off on international duty, a few others instead featured for LFC’s U21 team against Leceister yesterday to get some playing time.
SB Nation
Iwobi credits Lampard for his Everton turnaround
Everton beat West Ham 1-0 at Goodison Park as the Toffees finally secured their first league win of the season after four consecutive draws. Frank Lampard rolled out a midfield of Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye, and the Blues engine room purred along very well today controlling the game and for the most part negating the impact of the Hammers’ Declan Rice.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Final | First league win finally!
Fulltime Thoughts - Everton did just enough today to get the win in another team effort, with the defence holding strong to get the second clean sheet in a row. 90+6’ - Final whistle!! Everton win their first game of the league season!. 90+4’ - McNeil booked for catching...
SB Nation
Lampard: Everton have to be hard to beat
It took seven games, but Everton finally picked up their first league win of the season, beating former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United side 1-0 at Goodison Park. In an even game, the difference was new signing Neal Maupay grabbing the winner from the one clear chance he had while the visitor’s Said Benrahma rattled the post soon after. Speaking after the game, manager Frank Lampard was pleased for the striker opening his Toffees account in his second game for the Blues.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
The Premier League is back and Manchester City are set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fresh off a Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola saw the difference a little spark can make with his second half subs. Here’s my take on who should get the nod against the Wanderers.
