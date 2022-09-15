Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released
Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield. The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC. The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester...
Neymar’s dream five-a-side team features PSG team-mate Lionel Messi – but he picked Paul Pogba instead of a keeper
DREAMS do come true - or at least they do for Neymar. When asked to pick his perfect five-a-side selection in 2020 he selected Lionel Messi - who he now plays alongside at PSG. But the Brazilian forgot to select a goalkeeper. Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard made the cut...
SB Nation
Saturday football open thread
After a week’s hiatus for mourning and remembrance, the Premier League is back in session... well, mostly. Three matches are postponed — two for policing issues related to the upcoming state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and one in the aftermath of a rail strike that didn’t actually happen.
'They Are A Fantastic Team' - Liverpool Women Boss Matt Beard On WSL Season Opener
Liverpool Women's boss Matt Beard shares his thoughts ahead of his team's WSL season opener against current champions Chelsea at Prenton Park this weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Southampton
The draw against Manchester City, and if we’re being honest this draw was worth more than the one point given in terms of intangibles, could be the start of something new and brilliant. It could also be the cruel dawn of a false spring. Whichever it ends up being, things are decidedly less restless than they were heading into that September 3rd match. This Friday brings Southampton to Villa Park. Sitting 12th in the table to Villa’s 17th, the Saints will prove a stiff enough test. Over the last three matches, Southampton have lost 1-0 at Wolves, 2-1 at home over Chelsea, and a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester United. Key players to watch for include striker Che Adams, right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, and midfielder James Ward-Prowse.
Giorgio Chielleni says the hardest part of moving to MLS was remembering the names of his new LAFC team-mates... but vows the teach his fellow defenders 'the darker arts' of defense
After 17 seasons as a Juventus player, a move to a new league and life in a different continent was always going to bring a period of adaption for Giorgio Chiellini. But for the legendary 38-year-old Italian, the trickiest challenges came in the most surprising of ways after he joined Los Angeles FC from Juve.
SB Nation
Sunderland Fans Verdict: A Night to Forget
Well that wasn’t very fun, was it? We’ve had bad games this season - most notably at Rotherham United and Sheffield United - but Wednesday night was the worst of the lot. I just have no idea where it came from. We were all over the place from start to finish. We couldn’t pass the ball, we couldn’t keep the ball, we couldn’t defend, we couldn’t attack, we couldn’t press, we couldn’t sit in and hold shape.
SB Nation
On This Day (17 September 1977): Sunderland find themselves in the middle of nowhere
After a heartbreaking and highly controversial relegation just a few months earlier, Sunderland had been hopeful of making an immediate return to the topflight during 1977-78 – but whilst those filing into Roker Park 45 years ago today were about to see the eventual Division Two champions, it soon became clear that it wouldn’t be the home team troubling the promotion places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: Predicted Line-Up | Calvert-Lewin to return? Gueye to start?
After an unexpected extended break, Everton return to action against David Moyes’ West Ham side who have also endured a difficult start to the season. Indeed, as we enter matchday seven, the Blues and the Hammers have managed to win just one game between them so far. But despite...
SB Nation
Beard Talk: Liverpool Women to Welcome Chelsea in “Tough Start”
After the postponement last weekend, Liverpool Women look to start their campaign in the WSL by welcoming reigning champions Chelsea to Prenton Park. Manager Matt Beard spoke to Liverpoolfc.com on the challenges Chelsea will bring as the first opponents:. Yeah, look, you’ve got to play them at some time. Listen,...
SB Nation
Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 6 - 2 Leicester City
Leicester City were overrun by Tottenham Hotspur 6-2 in London on Saturday. An even first half saw Leicester strike twice through a Youri Tielemans penalty and a moment of James Maddison magic on either side of Harry Kane and Eric Dier scoring from corners. The second half was all Spurs as Rodrigo Bentancur struck just after the break and Son Heung-min got a hat trick off the bench.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth - Match Report: EmVARrassment
The North vs. South All-Star you had been all waiting for! Now, if only would have it made for an actual entertaining match, maybe we could start calling it that. But it didn’t, so Todd Boehly will need to wait at least for a while, or just accept that things aren’t going to look so well as his dreams might tell him.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Five Things From A Bounce-Back Win At Wigan
There may be a statistician somewhere that can answer if Reading have ever won directly after being defeated on more than four occasions in a season, but it is fast becoming a feature of this rollercoaster of a campaign. This time, after Paul Ince had likely berated his team after a timid and shapeless performance against Sunderland, they pulled off another miracle away from home.
SB Nation
Iwobi credits Lampard for his Everton turnaround
Everton beat West Ham 1-0 at Goodison Park as the Toffees finally secured their first league win of the season after four consecutive draws. Frank Lampard rolled out a midfield of Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye, and the Blues engine room purred along very well today controlling the game and for the most part negating the impact of the Hammers’ Declan Rice.
SB Nation
Wigan 0-1 Reading: Player Ratings
So how many of us were expecting Joe Lumley to look like a good pickup by the first international break? Outside of the Rotherham United defeat, Lumley has looked calm throughout matches, and his performance today to earn his third clean sheet in his last six games was no different.
SB Nation
Liverpool FCW 2-1 Chelsea FCW, WSL: Post-match reaction
Football returned for Chelsea Women today with their opening Women’s Super League match against Liverpool. We were meant to start it all against West Ham at Stamford Bridge but circumstances well beyond our control made it so the game was postponed to an undeterminated date. Travelling to the Merseyside...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Leam Richardson's Wigan Athletic
Do you think you know enough about the Latics ahead of kick-off? Read this to find out!. Wigan secured promotion back to the Championship last season with the Latics finishing as League One Champions. They were relegated to the third tier of English football after finishing 23rd in the Championship in the 2019/20 season having fallen into administration. They survived their first season back in League One, finishing in 20th place, three points above the relegation zone, however their second season was a lot more successful, as they beat Rotherham to win the league title.
SB Nation
BREAKING: Erling Haaland Named Premier League Player of the Month for August
Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for August. Haaland scored 9 goals and added an assist for Manchester City in his first month with the club. The future looks very bright indeed for the big Norwegian. I hope he got a big enough place to store all the silverware he is sure to collect.
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby spot kick opens the scoring for Chelsea against Liverpool!
Only a minute from kickoff and Chelsea already had a penalty! And Fran Kirby, returning to Chelsea colours after months away from the pitch, converted it from the spot!
Comments / 0