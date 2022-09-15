ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released

Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield. The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC. The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Saturday football open thread

After a week’s hiatus for mourning and remembrance, the Premier League is back in session... well, mostly. Three matches are postponed — two for policing issues related to the upcoming state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and one in the aftermath of a rail strike that didn’t actually happen.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Luke Chambers
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Southampton

The draw against Manchester City, and if we’re being honest this draw was worth more than the one point given in terms of intangibles, could be the start of something new and brilliant. It could also be the cruel dawn of a false spring. Whichever it ends up being, things are decidedly less restless than they were heading into that September 3rd match. This Friday brings Southampton to Villa Park. Sitting 12th in the table to Villa’s 17th, the Saints will prove a stiff enough test. Over the last three matches, Southampton have lost 1-0 at Wolves, 2-1 at home over Chelsea, and a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester United. Key players to watch for include striker Che Adams, right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, and midfielder James Ward-Prowse.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Giorgio Chielleni says the hardest part of moving to MLS was remembering the names of his new LAFC team-mates... but vows the teach his fellow defenders 'the darker arts' of defense

After 17 seasons as a Juventus player, a move to a new league and life in a different continent was always going to bring a period of adaption for Giorgio Chiellini. But for the legendary 38-year-old Italian, the trickiest challenges came in the most surprising of ways after he joined Los Angeles FC from Juve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SB Nation

Sunderland Fans Verdict: A Night to Forget

Well that wasn’t very fun, was it? We’ve had bad games this season - most notably at Rotherham United and Sheffield United - but Wednesday night was the worst of the lot. I just have no idea where it came from. We were all over the place from start to finish. We couldn’t pass the ball, we couldn’t keep the ball, we couldn’t defend, we couldn’t attack, we couldn’t press, we couldn’t sit in and hold shape.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

On This Day (17 September 1977): Sunderland find themselves in the middle of nowhere

After a heartbreaking and highly controversial relegation just a few months earlier, Sunderland had been hopeful of making an immediate return to the topflight during 1977-78 – but whilst those filing into Roker Park 45 years ago today were about to see the eventual Division Two champions, it soon became clear that it wouldn’t be the home team troubling the promotion places.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Beard Talk: Liverpool Women to Welcome Chelsea in “Tough Start”

After the postponement last weekend, Liverpool Women look to start their campaign in the WSL by welcoming reigning champions Chelsea to Prenton Park. Manager Matt Beard spoke to Liverpoolfc.com on the challenges Chelsea will bring as the first opponents:. Yeah, look, you’ve got to play them at some time. Listen,...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 6 - 2 Leicester City

Leicester City were overrun by Tottenham Hotspur 6-2 in London on Saturday. An even first half saw Leicester strike twice through a Youri Tielemans penalty and a moment of James Maddison magic on either side of Harry Kane and Eric Dier scoring from corners. The second half was all Spurs as Rodrigo Bentancur struck just after the break and Son Heung-min got a hat trick off the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth - Match Report: EmVARrassment

The North vs. South All-Star you had been all waiting for! Now, if only would have it made for an actual entertaining match, maybe we could start calling it that. But it didn’t, so Todd Boehly will need to wait at least for a while, or just accept that things aren’t going to look so well as his dreams might tell him.
UEFA
SB Nation

Five Things From A Bounce-Back Win At Wigan

There may be a statistician somewhere that can answer if Reading have ever won directly after being defeated on more than four occasions in a season, but it is fast becoming a feature of this rollercoaster of a campaign. This time, after Paul Ince had likely berated his team after a timid and shapeless performance against Sunderland, they pulled off another miracle away from home.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Iwobi credits Lampard for his Everton turnaround

Everton beat West Ham 1-0 at Goodison Park as the Toffees finally secured their first league win of the season after four consecutive draws. Frank Lampard rolled out a midfield of Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye, and the Blues engine room purred along very well today controlling the game and for the most part negating the impact of the Hammers’ Declan Rice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Wigan 0-1 Reading: Player Ratings

So how many of us were expecting Joe Lumley to look like a good pickup by the first international break? Outside of the Rotherham United defeat, Lumley has looked calm throughout matches, and his performance today to earn his third clean sheet in his last six games was no different.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Liverpool FCW 2-1 Chelsea FCW, WSL: Post-match reaction

Football returned for Chelsea Women today with their opening Women’s Super League match against Liverpool. We were meant to start it all against West Ham at Stamford Bridge but circumstances well beyond our control made it so the game was postponed to an undeterminated date. Travelling to the Merseyside...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Leam Richardson's Wigan Athletic

Do you think you know enough about the Latics ahead of kick-off? Read this to find out!. Wigan secured promotion back to the Championship last season with the Latics finishing as League One Champions. They were relegated to the third tier of English football after finishing 23rd in the Championship in the 2019/20 season having fallen into administration. They survived their first season back in League One, finishing in 20th place, three points above the relegation zone, however their second season was a lot more successful, as they beat Rotherham to win the league title.
PREMIER LEAGUE

