WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 18, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern. Windham, southern Worcester, eastern Hampshire, east central Hampden. and northwestern Providence Counties through 800 PM EDT... At 721 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. West Brookfield, or...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO