wyso.org
Airwaves - The Ohio Players get funky on ‘The Midnight Special’ in 1975
Dayton, Ohio’s own (legendary) Ohio Players made plenty of television appearances in the 1970’s, their heyday. Below is a video of a great live performance on an also legendary (to pop culture nerds like me) ‘70s’ based television show, The Midnight Special. As you can see in the clip, the seriously legendary Wolfman Jack introduces the group…he was the show’s announcer and occasional host. Now, this YouTube video of the Players states that the show aired in 1974. But, in doing research, it’s apparent that this vid originally aired in 1975. YouTube can give you headaches if you are a content creator. Anyhoo, enjoy this, once again, live performance (this is important because most television shows featuring musicians had them lip sync to pre-recorded tracks) of the Playas singing Skin Tight.
daytonlocal.com
Night Fever - Tribute to The Bee Gees
Sorg Opera House - SEPTEMBER 17 - They sold out the Sorg the first time and now they're returning! The Most Authentic Tribute to The Bee Gees in the world. They sold out the Sorg the first time and now they're returning! The Most Authentic Tribute to The Bee Gees in the world is drawing large crowds at Casinos, Festivals, and Corporate events. “Night Fever” – The Bee Gees Tribute is the largest production of the Bee Gees in the world. The group has been touring for the past ten years, from Disneyland to Russia, recreating the look and sound of the Bee Gees. Capturing a full history of the Bee Gees, “Night Fever” includes songs from “To Love Somebody”, “Massachusetts”, “I Got to Get A Message”, “I Started A Joke”, “Jive Talking”, “More Than A Woman”, “Night Fever”, “You Should Be Dancing”, “Tragedy”, “Stayin’ Alive”, and many more.
WKRC
Cast of 'Hamilton' leads World's Largest Chicken Dance at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It wouldn't be an Oktoberfest Zinzinnati without the World's Largest Chicken Dance. This year the cast of "Hamilton" served as grand marshals. People lined up to join in on the Cincinnati tradition. Oktoberfest continues Sunday until 9 p.m.
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
Fox 19
Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
spectrumnews1.com
Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport
CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
Fox 19
Meet your grand marshals for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s chicken dance
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cast of Hamilton will serve as the grand marshals for the world’s largest chicken dance at this year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. Cast members will take the stage in front of tens of thousands of people at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Turfway Park Main Stage at Second and Elm Streets.
The River: The MARJESS was a 38-foot wooden paddlewheel houseboat, a place of happy memories
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This column first appeared in December, 2017.) Special to NKyTribune. Paddlewheel houseboats, extinct in the Cincinnati harbor on the...
thexunewswire.com
2217-2229 Victory Parkway
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - Completely Renovated - Don't miss your opportunity to live in this classic building in a home with designer updates! Unbelievable savings on select apartments. 2 Bedroom Was $1200, Now Only $1149* PLUS save up to one month’s rent when you sign a 13 month lease...
WLWT 5
Watch: 100 wiener dogs dressed like hot dogs race at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Not all wieners are winners, but all winners are wieners. One hundred dachshund pups – each dressed in a hot dog bun costume – raced Friday morning for the coveted title of fastest wiener dog in Cincinnati. It's an annual event that kicks off Oktoberfest...
The Legend of The Gaines Tavern
The Gaines Tavern, or The Abner Gaines House, is located in Walton, Kentucky. It is the oldest house in Walton. The location of the home was a tavern as far back as 1795. Abner Gaines purchased the tavern in 1813 and then replaced it with the house in 1814. The following year he opened a post office inside the tavern, known as the ¨Gaines Crossroads¨. He then started the first stagecoach line between Cincinnati and Lexington. He and his wife had 13 children.
consistentlycurious.com
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
WLWT 5
Reds' Joey Votto, Tyler Stephenson and Bengals' Joe Mixon among stars at local high school football game
CINCINNATI — High School football season is in full gear, but on Friday night a few Cincinnati star athletes and coaches stepped out to see the Friday night lights. Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto and Tyler Stephenson, along with the Bengals' Joe Mixon, were a few big names at the Moeller vs. St. Xavier football game.
Cincinnati Football: Bearcats outlast rival Miami to secure all-time series lead
Following a slow start against Miami on Saturday afternoon, Cincinnati took control in the second half and cruised to a blowout win to clinch a 16th straight victory in the annual rivalry game. In addition to surpassing Miami in the all-time series for the first time since 1915, Luke Fickell...
WKRC
Miami, Indiana, OSU, UC all make '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Miami University, Indiana University, Ohio State University and University of Cincinnati all made the '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list. The annual review was compiled by Niche, which says the ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics -- that includes access to bars, Greek life and more.
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Warm end to Sunday, showers to start off the work week
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is closing out this Oktoberfest Zinzinnati weekend with some beautiful weather. Through the afternoon, skies will stay bright and highs in the mid-80s. Humidity remains low again, which will be perfect for enjoying all of those outdoor events today. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with...
