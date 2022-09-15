Sorg Opera House - SEPTEMBER 17 - They sold out the Sorg the first time and now they're returning! The Most Authentic Tribute to The Bee Gees in the world. They sold out the Sorg the first time and now they're returning! The Most Authentic Tribute to The Bee Gees in the world is drawing large crowds at Casinos, Festivals, and Corporate events. “Night Fever” – The Bee Gees Tribute is the largest production of the Bee Gees in the world. The group has been touring for the past ten years, from Disneyland to Russia, recreating the look and sound of the Bee Gees. Capturing a full history of the Bee Gees, “Night Fever” includes songs from “To Love Somebody”, “Massachusetts”, “I Got to Get A Message”, “I Started A Joke”, “Jive Talking”, “More Than A Woman”, “Night Fever”, “You Should Be Dancing”, “Tragedy”, “Stayin’ Alive”, and many more.

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO