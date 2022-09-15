Read full article on original website
3 Things You Probably Didn’t Notice in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 4
There's a lot happening in 'The Rings of Power' Episode 4, but those who pay attention will pick up on these 3 small but important details.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
Who Is Adar? 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Character Explained
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has introduced a new character to Middle-earth, one that viewers will no doubt take immediate interest in.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the sword Narsil in ‘Rings of Power’ and who wields it?
Most fans recognize the name Narsil as the sword Isildur used to unlimber Sauron’s fingers and thus take the One Ring from him. But with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power centering around the events of that period and depicting them in earnest, a lot of Tolkienists are now patiently waiting to see Narsil in the hands of Elendil, who will go on to become the first king of Gondor and Arnor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
ComicBook
New Planet of the Apes Movie Casts It Star in Lead Role
20th Century's latest Planet of the Apes feature has found its lead man. It star Owen Teague has landed the lead character in the Disney franchise's latest trilogy. The report from Deadline says the studio has made the new Apes series a top priority with plans to begin filming by the end of the year. Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball has been writing the project and working on pre-viz for the film since 2019. He'll also direct once principal photography rolls around.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who plays Sauron in ‘The Rings of Power?’
Amazon Prime’s crowning jewel The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here, and so are the returns of some Middle-earth fan favorites and iconic characters. One of the latest to trek into The Rings of Power is none other than the dark lord to end all dark lords, Sauron. But who plays the villain in the Prime series? Where else have we seen the actor?
wegotthiscovered.com
Three episodes in, fans can’t stop memeing ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially airing, Tolkien fans are living the dream. They’re getting weekly doses of Middle-earth delivered straight to their living rooms via Amazon Prime’s visually stunning prequel series. The hype surrounding Rings of Power has inevitably yielded two things:...
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ star details his disastrous first day on set as fans lose it over GRRM’s message about incest
You are probably itching to get into the next episode of House of the Dragon, which should be available for streaming on HBO’s platforms as of now, but before that, take a moment to get into the spirit of the Seven Kingdoms by going through some of the most noteworthy and hilarious updates over the past day, from George R.R. Martin’s interview about incest being dug up and Ser Criston Cole falling asleep on set with a pair of earphones on.
Why Black characters in 'Rings of Power' and 'Little Mermaid' make fantasy better
Producers of fantasy shows should use diversity to deepen storylines.
wegotthiscovered.com
A spiritual adviser reportedly told Ezra Miller the Freemasons were sending demons after them
After seizing far too many headlines for their offscreen behavior over the last few months, Ezra Miller has finally started seeking treatment for what they called “complex issues”, ones so severe they threatened to not just derail $200 million comic book blockbuster The Flash, but the 29 year-old’s entire career.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ Shows Off Immersive Scenes at D23
Stretching into the third hour of a blockbuster morning at D23, the staff in Anaheim, California, had the daunting task of handing out 7,500 pairs of 3D glasses to the crowd that had already been treated to Star Wars, Marvel and Indiana Jones footage. But who could say no to James Cameron or to Avatar? Cameron beamed in from New Zealand to show off half a dozen scenes from Avatar: The Way of the Water. Stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang were in person at the convention. Many of the scenes showed off Cameron’s immersive underwater...
Is 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Based on the Novel, 'The Silmarillion'?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video. In 1917 J.R.R. Tolkien was battling trench fever in a military field hospital in France — however, the fantasy author was already formulating ideas for his great work, The Simarillion in his head, even as he was battling his fever. Per the One Wiki To Rule Them All, Tolkien actually thought that The Simarillion was his most important work.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Laenor Velaryon gay in ‘House of the Dragon?’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode five. House of the Dragon has many important characters that factor into its story, and one that has begun to appear in recent episodes of the series is the son of the Seasnake (Steve Toussaint), Leanor Velaryon (John MacMillan.)
Why Luke Evans Agreed To Play Another Disney Villain In The Pinocchio Live-Action Remake
Luke Evans was already Gaston but he's back playing another villain in another Disney remake.
