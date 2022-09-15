Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
Cannabis; fundraiser for fire victim; Maritime Aquarium
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Virtual town hall on proposed Cannabis ordinance scheduled for Monday. Norwalk’s proposed Cannabis ordinance will be the focus of a virtual town hall scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. It’s an opportunity for the community to hear from subject matter experts and ask questions about the proposed ordinance, which will permit the retail sale of cannabis, in advance of the Ordinance Committee’s public hearing the next day.
sheltonherald.com
Brunswick School weighs buying central Greenwich campus for Early Childhood Center, faculty housing
GREENWICH — A new educational operation, the Brunswick Early Childhood Center, could be coming to the former Carmel Academy site on Lake Avenue along with more faculty housing for the independent all boys school. Brunswick School submitted an application to the town Planning Department to purchase the property and...
CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies
Following the George Floyd protests of 2020, Connecticut parents and students say schools need clear policies to address racist incidents.
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Thursday repeated his calls to repeal one of the state’s tools to encourage affordable housing development, citing a need for more local control. “I’ll start by saying this is not a partisan strategy. This is not against affordable housing. And I feel very...
Register Citizen
Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue
BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
Norwalk invites residents to virtual Town Hall on marijuana ordinance
Norwalk is inviting residents to its virtual Town Hall on its marijuana ordinance.
wiltonbulletin.com
Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
A Norwalk photo #160
NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took this photo Friday in the Wall Street Theater. The all-girl quartet Lez Zepplin was founded in 2004 and is said to remain true to the musically audacious spirit of Led Zepplin at sold out shows around the world.
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
mycitizensnews.com
Response sought to rent increase at Beacon Falls’ mobile home park
BEACON FALLS — Town officials are looking to pass an ordinance to establish a fair rent commission after River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents were hit with a rent increase from new out-of-state owners. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after Fair Rent...
Register Citizen
Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list
Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport cleans blight at site of future Black Rock apartments
BRIDGEPORT — The out-of-town developer that recently got zoning approvals to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the Black Rock neighborhood claims it was going to address a blight complaint against the vacant property but city workers got there first. Last weekend some area residents and business people questioned...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Getting Ready for Cannabis In Connecticut
Finding private capital and real estate will be the biggest hurdle for a new bunch of cannabis entrepreneurs looking to break into Connecticut’s recreational cannabis business. That’s according to a panel of experts who spoke Wednesday at the Hartford Business Journal’s “Business of Cannabis” conference.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Losak, Martinez Pushback On Pereira’s Abusive Personality – Lopez: ‘Maria’s Controlling, Be Careful’
If you miss a City Council meeting the minutes of the meeting should be required reading. The public speaking portion of the last council session was quite a doozy with urban warrior Helen Losak and former City Council member Eneida Martinez pointing out the peculiar proclivities of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira whose salacious bent alternates between burrowing into the private parts of her targets and blowtorching enemies in letters, social media and phone messages.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Missing Dealer Plate
2022-09-16@2:17pm–#Fairfield CT– Porsche of Fairfield is reporting to police that they are missing a dealer plate according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Ganim Chides M&T CEO Over People’s Bank Transition Takeover, Account Disruptions
Long lines, long phone waits, some short tempers have erupted over the information migration from People’s United Bank to M&T. Attorney General William Tong weighed in, now Mayor Joe Ganim, not that there’s much they can do as the bank tries to work out the information kinks that prevented some customers from accessing their online accounts and the inability to pay bills on time.
News 12
Police: Social media post with threat against unnamed CT school found uncredible
Some schools took extra safety measures Friday morning after an online threat was found. The FBI alerted schools about a social media post that threatened an unnamed school in Connecticut. An investigation later found that threat to be not credible. Schools in Watertown issued a shelter in place and later...
Register Citizen
Could Norwalk have its first Independent Registrar of Voters? It's possible
NORWALK — If Katherine Price Snedaker garners enough votes in the November election, the city will have its first Independent Registrar of Voters in at least four decades, according to the town clerk. Snedaker gathered 409 petition signatures, which meets the requirement of 1 percent of the voter turnout...
