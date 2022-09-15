Iliad Media Group boasts on its website that it is a “media group like you’ve never met before.” That is a lot truer today as it transitions to 100% employee ownership. Forty-six employees will, over time, become the owners, setting it on a course to become one of four radio groups in the U.S. that are employee-owned by year-end.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO