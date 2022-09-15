Read full article on original website
Related
insideradio.com
Split Decision In What Expenses Entravision Will Need To Cover In Arizona Channel Change.
Entravision has already convinced the Federal Communications Commission to allow it to make a pair of upgrades to Phoenix-market stations, moves that will also require Arizona’s Prescott Valley Broadcasting Company (PVBC)-owned AC “Mix 106.7” KPPV to move up to 106.9 FM. Now the FCC is giving Entravision another victory, as it rejects a request by PVBC to get several costs reimbursed.
insideradio.com
Idaho Owner Iliad Media Group Will Transition To Employee Ownership.
Iliad Media Group boasts on its website that it is a “media group like you’ve never met before.” That is a lot truer today as it transitions to 100% employee ownership. Forty-six employees will, over time, become the owners, setting it on a course to become one of four radio groups in the U.S. that are employee-owned by year-end.
insideradio.com
Settlement Hearing Set For Cumulus And Former KXXR Producer.
A 14-month-old discrimination lawsuit against Cumulus Media is headed for a settlement hearing. Trista Tankersley, a former morning show producer for the company in Minneapolis, sued for gender discrimination and reprisal discrimination, alleging she was axed so the company could hire a man for the position. Tankersley, who worked for...
Comments / 0