Frisco, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New UT Southwestern Clinic to Assist Underserved Community

UT Southwestern has opened a new academic medical center serving the southern Dallas County region. Once the Sears building along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Redbird offers services including primary care, mammography and advanced imaging, heart and cancer care, infusion therapy for the treatment of cancer, laboratory services and pharmacy services.
DALLAS, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Houston Methodist, NewYork-Presbyterian, Penn Medicine CEOs on being excellent

In the aftermath of the pandemic, hospital and health systems CEOs must navigate more challenges than ever as they steer their organization with a focus on long-term vision and day-to-day operations. That's why it's crucial to have the best leaders possible at the helm. But, that raises the question: What...
HOUSTON, TX
airlinegeeks.com

JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies

Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners

More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

10 Plano Residents Have Died From Overdose This Year

Collin County has a problem: drug overdoses are continuing to rise over the years, surpassing previous years. In 2021, 10 people in Plano died of drug overdoses. According to Fox 4, that number was already reached this month. There is speculation that this year’s number of deaths will likely increase. Ed Drain, Plano Police Chief announced a national program that maps overdoses is assisting the city in finding out what drugs in particular are killing people. In Plano and the rest of Collin County, heroin and fentanyl are to blame.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event

ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution

Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Doctor at Center of Tainted IV Bag Investigation Arrested in Plano

A doctor whose license was suspended after the Texas Medical Board said he was the subject of a criminal investigation into tainted IV bags linked to one death has been arrested, Dallas police said Wednesday. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was arrested in Plano, Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said. She...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Bombshell discovered at construction site in Crandall

CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bombshell was unearthed across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the bombshell that was found at a construction site.The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the location. The Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to evaluate the bombshell and detonated it Wednesday night at the location.  
CRANDALL, TX
wbrc.com

Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Two small airplanes collided in midair near Denver on Saturday, killing three people, authorities said. It wasn’t known what might have caused the crash between the four-seater Cessna 172 and the Sonex Xenos, a light, aluminum, homebuilt aircraft that can seat two. Nearby residents...
DENVER, CO
Dallas Observer

Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons

Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Shopping Center Shooting Leaves Merchants Concerned

A shooting inside a Dallas shopping center on Saturday left one person dead, two injured, and some merchants questioning their safety. Dallas police said the September 10 shooting occurred inside Big T Plaza just after 1:15 p.m. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Javis Dixon, a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi....
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Amazon Data-Center Coming to Dallas County

Amazon plans to break ground on a new data center in the southern part of Dallas County in early 2023. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant picked DeSoto as the site for its future nine-acre data center. It will be located off Hampton Road, south of Interstate 20. Amazon Web Services, an...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

