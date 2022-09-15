ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Associated Press

Storm floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, some 60 hurt

TOKYO (AP) — A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with fierce rainfall and winds Monday, injuring dozens of people, as it swerved north toward Tokyo. Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region Sunday then weakened to a tropical storm. Nanmadol was packing sustained winds of 108 kilometers per hour (67 mph) and gusts up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Tens of thousands of people spent the night at gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Who's invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral -- and who's not

Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday for one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades. Around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries along with their partners are expected, according to BBC and Sky News reports.
WORLD

