LAS VEGAS -- Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up Hunter Renfrow's fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half before running away with a wild 29-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.Kyler Murray scrambled for a 3-yard touchdown on the final snap of regulation before hitting A.J. Green for the tying 2-point conversion for the Cardinals (1-1), who trailed 23-7 with less than nine minutes left in regulation.The Raiders stopped Murray on downs on Arizona's opening drive of overtime, but...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 24 MINUTES AGO