Tucson, AZ

arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Says She Will Be the Governor to Back the Police

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake spoke at a press conference Thursday in support of Arizona police. “I want these men and women behind me to know that on your darkest day, on your toughest day, when you’re in the middle of that storm, I will be standing right there by you as your governor,” Lake said. “I will not step away. I will not waiver. I will support you until you have due process. That’s what these men and women deserve.”
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 5 among states with the worst WiFi coverage

Living in an area without access to broadband can be very frustrating, yet it is still common in the U.S., as new research has found that 2.9% of the country don’t have access to broadband. But which states have the worst WiFi coverage and the highest percentage of the population without access to broadband?
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona must develop new water supplies now

Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

French bulldog thief arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety helped rescue a stolen French bulldog named Bruno. Troopers say on September 07, 2022, they pulled over a car on Interstate 10 in San Simon, Arizona. Bruno was found inside the car and taken into trooper's custody. The driver...
SAN SIMON, AZ
kenneturner.com

Birds Near Tubac, Arizona

One of the birding trips I went on during last month’s Tucson Audubon Society’s annual birding festival was to Tubac,. which is located near the Santa Cruz River. These are a few of the better shots I was able to get while there. Since I live in the...
TUBAC, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
insideradio.com

Split Decision In What Expenses Entravision Will Need To Cover In Arizona Channel Change.

Entravision has already convinced the Federal Communications Commission to allow it to make a pair of upgrades to Phoenix-market stations, moves that will also require Arizona’s Prescott Valley Broadcasting Company (PVBC)-owned AC “Mix 106.7” KPPV to move up to 106.9 FM. Now the FCC is giving Entravision another victory, as it rejects a request by PVBC to get several costs reimbursed.
ARIZONA STATE
insideradio.com

Idaho Owner Iliad Media Group Will Transition To Employee Ownership.

Iliad Media Group boasts on its website that it is a “media group like you’ve never met before.” That is a lot truer today as it transitions to 100% employee ownership. Forty-six employees will, over time, become the owners, setting it on a course to become one of four radio groups in the U.S. that are employee-owned by year-end.
TWIN FALLS, ID
thisistucson.com

El Charro is celebrating its 100th birthday! Here's how it all started

El Charro Café is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, but the story nearly ended at Year 50. It was at that 50th anniversary that Monica Flin, at 90 years old, left the restaurant that she started in a small space downtown in 1922 and had recently moved into her childhood home on North Court Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

