arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says She Will Be the Governor to Back the Police
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake spoke at a press conference Thursday in support of Arizona police. “I want these men and women behind me to know that on your darkest day, on your toughest day, when you’re in the middle of that storm, I will be standing right there by you as your governor,” Lake said. “I will not step away. I will not waiver. I will support you until you have due process. That’s what these men and women deserve.”
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 5 among states with the worst WiFi coverage
Living in an area without access to broadband can be very frustrating, yet it is still common in the U.S., as new research has found that 2.9% of the country don’t have access to broadband. But which states have the worst WiFi coverage and the highest percentage of the population without access to broadband?
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona must develop new water supplies now
Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
KGUN 9
French bulldog thief arrested in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety helped rescue a stolen French bulldog named Bruno. Troopers say on September 07, 2022, they pulled over a car on Interstate 10 in San Simon, Arizona. Bruno was found inside the car and taken into trooper's custody. The driver...
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Libertarian Senate candidate wants cities, not states, to regulate abortion
PHOENIX – While Arizona’s two major party U.S. Senate nominees have been battling over the abortion issue, a third candidate has a different take on the controversial subject. Marc Victor is the only Libertarian whose name will appear on ballots for Arizona’s general election in November, although his...
kenneturner.com
Birds Near Tubac, Arizona
One of the birding trips I went on during last month’s Tucson Audubon Society’s annual birding festival was to Tubac,. which is located near the Santa Cruz River. These are a few of the better shots I was able to get while there. Since I live in the...
UPS looks to hire 690 seasonal workers in Tucson area
UPS plans to hire 690 seasonal employees in the Tucson area this year. According to the company, starting pay is $21 an hour for full and part-time positions.
kjzz.org
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: How Hobbs can bounce back after ditching the Arizona governor debate
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week started with governor candidate Katie Hobbs declining to debate Republican nominee Kari Lake. But one debate that did happen saw Republican Tom Horne faced incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman in the superintendent of public instruction debate...
This Is The Highest Point In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the highest points in each state.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
insideradio.com
Split Decision In What Expenses Entravision Will Need To Cover In Arizona Channel Change.
Entravision has already convinced the Federal Communications Commission to allow it to make a pair of upgrades to Phoenix-market stations, moves that will also require Arizona’s Prescott Valley Broadcasting Company (PVBC)-owned AC “Mix 106.7” KPPV to move up to 106.9 FM. Now the FCC is giving Entravision another victory, as it rejects a request by PVBC to get several costs reimbursed.
insideradio.com
Idaho Owner Iliad Media Group Will Transition To Employee Ownership.
Iliad Media Group boasts on its website that it is a “media group like you’ve never met before.” That is a lot truer today as it transitions to 100% employee ownership. Forty-six employees will, over time, become the owners, setting it on a course to become one of four radio groups in the U.S. that are employee-owned by year-end.
fox10phoenix.com
'My personal hero': Air Force Lieutenant Colonel laid to rest in Arizona
PHOENIX - A veteran was laid to rest in Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 17 and the service came complete with a military flyover, a fitting farewell to the pilot who served in Korea and Vietnam. "He was my personal hero," said Lorna Suzanne Skousen, the daughter of Air Force Lieutenant...
thisistucson.com
El Charro is celebrating its 100th birthday! Here's how it all started
El Charro Café is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, but the story nearly ended at Year 50. It was at that 50th anniversary that Monica Flin, at 90 years old, left the restaurant that she started in a small space downtown in 1922 and had recently moved into her childhood home on North Court Avenue.
arizonasuntimes.com
Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
