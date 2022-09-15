ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Police: Arrest made in Bethel Park stabbing incident

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — New information is in tonight about a woman who police say was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend over rent money. Police say it all happened near a Crowne Plaza in Bethel Park, near the South Hills Village Mall. They said the two got into a fight and they ended up rolling an embankment. Police say the woman now has a PFA against her ex-boyfriend.
BETHEL PARK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

41-year-old woman missing out of Lawrence County

HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 41-year-old woman from Hickory Township, Lawrence County. Wendy Marie Quear hasn’t been seen since last Friday. Police described her as being five-foot-six and approximately 220 pounds with short brown...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

3 shot in 2 incidents in Pittsburgh's Hill District

Three people were shot in two separate incidents Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, city police said. • In a shooting in the 2800 block of Centre Avenue at about 9:45 p.m., a child received a grazing wound on the head and a male victim was shot in the thumb, according to Pittsburgh police and Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Brentwood man charged in shooting that wounded boy, man in Hill District

Pittsburgh police arrested a Brentwood man for allegedly shooting a man and a 3-year-old boy in the city’s Hill District Wednesday night during a domestic dispute. Davont Spencer-Johnson, 24, was arraigned Thursday on two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, one count of robbery, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person. Spencer-Johnson was placed in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond, pending a Sept. 21, preliminary hearing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police
wtae.com

Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in

HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Video shows route that police say man took to get gasoline before burning Homewood house, killing 3

When Rico Carter arrived at his burning house early on the morning of Dec. 20, 2017, he raced toward it, hoping to save his mother, girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter. But in a chaotic scene capture in a police car dashcam video, Carter was intercepted near the front porch by officers and firefighters. Although he tried to fight them off, they stopped him from entering the fully engulfed house on Bennett Street in Homewood.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy