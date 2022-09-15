Read full article on original website
Juvenile girl taken to hospital following altercation with another girl
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile girl was taken to the hospital after getting into a fight with another girl this afternoon in Hazelwood.Police said they found the girl with multiple cuts near Glenwood Avenue just before 2 PM Saturday afternoon. She's expected to be okay.Police said the other girl is expected to face charges. The investigation is ongoing.
Pittsburgh police seek woman missing since Sunday
Pittsburgh police are searching for a woman who has been missing since Sunday. Deborah “Debbie” Bailey, 44, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, police said. She has black hair with a silver streak, possibly worn in a short ponytail. Police said Bailey, who could...
Beaver Falls family searching for answers after dog was stolen
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Beaver Falls woman is wondering why her family dog was stolen from her yard. It’s just the latest trial in what’s been a difficult 13 months for the family. Sarah Skees is a mother of seven. Her family home was destroyed in...
Police: Arrest made in Bethel Park stabbing incident
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — New information is in tonight about a woman who police say was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend over rent money. Police say it all happened near a Crowne Plaza in Bethel Park, near the South Hills Village Mall. They said the two got into a fight and they ended up rolling an embankment. Police say the woman now has a PFA against her ex-boyfriend.
41-year-old woman missing out of Lawrence County
HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 41-year-old woman from Hickory Township, Lawrence County. Wendy Marie Quear hasn’t been seen since last Friday. Police described her as being five-foot-six and approximately 220 pounds with short brown...
3 shot in 2 incidents in Pittsburgh's Hill District
Three people were shot in two separate incidents Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, city police said. • In a shooting in the 2800 block of Centre Avenue at about 9:45 p.m., a child received a grazing wound on the head and a male victim was shot in the thumb, according to Pittsburgh police and Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
38-year-old man dies at hospital following motorcycle crash in Wilkinsburg
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An overnight motorcycle crash in Wilkinsburg has turned deadly.A man lost control of his motorcycle just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Princeton Boulevard.The Medical Examiner's Office says 38-year-old Philip Price died at the hospital.
Brentwood man charged in shooting that wounded boy, man in Hill District
Pittsburgh police arrested a Brentwood man for allegedly shooting a man and a 3-year-old boy in the city’s Hill District Wednesday night during a domestic dispute. Davont Spencer-Johnson, 24, was arraigned Thursday on two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, one count of robbery, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person. Spencer-Johnson was placed in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond, pending a Sept. 21, preliminary hearing.
Animal cruelty investigation underway after cow is shot in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a cow was shot in North Union Township, Fayette County. State police said an unknown person shot a cow from their vehicle on Rankin Airshaft Road sometime around 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. As of Friday morning, no arrests...
Pittsburgh teen charged in May slaying, wounding of 2 others
A Pittsburgh teenager was arrested Wednesday for allegedly fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounded a male and female in a May incident in the city’s Allentown neighborhood, Pittsburgh police said. The suspect, Nazair Macon, 17, is accused of shooting three victims in the 700 block of E. Warrington...
Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in
HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
Man charged after filming himself with Youngstown Police Department’s body camera
Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited today after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.
Video shows route that police say man took to get gasoline before burning Homewood house, killing 3
When Rico Carter arrived at his burning house early on the morning of Dec. 20, 2017, he raced toward it, hoping to save his mother, girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter. But in a chaotic scene capture in a police car dashcam video, Carter was intercepted near the front porch by officers and firefighters. Although he tried to fight them off, they stopped him from entering the fully engulfed house on Bennett Street in Homewood.
Man charged, accused of attacking teen on Neshannock High School football field
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is accused of attacking a teenager on the football field at Neshannock High School. According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to an assault on the football field on Aug. 20. Investigators obtained two different angles of the assault on video.
Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
Police investigating shooting in Homewood
Authorities are on the scene in Homewood and investigating a shooting in Homewood. According to a tweet from Pittsburgh Police on Wednesday morning, a male was shot in the chest.
Woman shot inside apartment building in Bedford Dwellings
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was shot late last night in Pittsburgh's Bedford Dwellings. Police were called to Chauncey Street off Bedford Avenue. Police said the woman was shot in the hallway of her apartment building. Her condition is unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Police investigating several thefts in Westmoreland County parks
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Park Police Department is investigating several thefts they say are happening in all county parks. “For a long time it was unlocked cars, and now it’s escalated. Forced entry wasn’t the norm for a long time, and now it is,” said Chief Henry Fontana with the Park police.
2 shot, including a child, in Hill District
Two people including a child were transported to the hospital in stable condition after being shot in the Hill District Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing.
Human remains found in May in Turtle Creek identified as 32-year-old man; family shares plea for answers
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the skeletal remains found in May, steps away from the Woodland Hills High School football stadium, as 32-year-old Justin Bianco. “We’ve been looking for a year and some months now, and now we get that phone...
