dailybadgerbulletin.com

7 Top Adventurous Places To Visit In Madison, Wisconsin

Madison is a popular destination for outdoor activities. The city is home to a number of great attractions, including a zoo and a museum. The Madison Zoo features polar bears, lions, tigers, and rhinos. Other attractions include the Arctic Passage and the Tropical Rainforest Aviary. The city also boasts the Cave of the Mounds, which was discovered in 1939 by miners blasting for limestone. You can explore the cave on a self-guided tour or with a tour guide.
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
Daily Cardinal

Ho-Chunk Nation flag raised above Bascom Hill for second time in UW history

Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle raised the flag of Ho-Chunk Nation early Thursday morning for the second time in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s history. The flag will fly for a total of six weeks above Bascom Hill over scheduled intermittent periods. “These efforts here are very thoughtful and very...
Channel 3000

WATCH: Green County Cheese Days returns to Monroe

MONROE, Wis. — Tess Zettle, the 2022 Green County Cheese Days ambassador, joins Live at Four to preview the event, which is underway this weekend. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here. COPYRIGHT...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Meet the Pet of the Week: Sheldon

This week’s pet of the week is Sheldon, a short-haired pointer who was found as a stray in Monona. He likes to play fetch, go for walks and eat treats. Introductions to other dogs should happen slowly, and sometimes new places and people can be intimidating for him. COPYRIGHT...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Automatic sprinkler at business contains fire until firefighters arrive

MADISON, Wis. — An automatic sprinkler at a Madison business did its job Saturday, keeping flames at bay until firefighters arrived. Crews were called to the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. after a fire alarm activated. Once inside, firefighters found haze and water coming from a mezzanine. ﻿ Officials said that a piece of machinery engulfed...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Art project leads to small fire at school on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says nobody was hurt when an art project at a school on the city’s west side didn’t go according to plan earlier this week. Firefighters were called to the Madison Waldorf School on Schroeder Road at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of smoke on the second floor of the building. When crews from Engine 12 got to the school, they learned there was a small fire as a result of an art project.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
wortfm.org

Willy St Fair: Saturday WORT Stage Spotlights

TBA means To Be Awesome! 5 GREAT bands play on the 900 Block of Willy St. Final lineup:. Kicking off with a bang this year, the WORT-curated Main Stage taps the Smoking Popes‘ Josh Caterer, a big name from the lively Windy City rock scene, for the 1 pm opening slot! The Josh Caterer Trio, led by the frontman for prestigious punk band Smoking Popes, will be kicking off the fair by delivering brand new material debuted during a livestreamed performance at an empty Chicago club (famed underground hang The Hideout) as well as from the similar gig/album release Space Sessions, also named after the Chicago concert hall where that show was performed. With a catchy formula employed by his heyday in their punk rock outfit, the trio’s new live material includes pop-punk styled songs as well as re-imagined covers of classics made famous by Frank Sinatra, Etta James and Willie Nelson, to name a few.
Daily Cardinal

Juliana Bennett releases call to action prohibiting MPD from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control

District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett released a call to action this week to support prohibiting the Madison Police Department from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control. In her blog, Bennett explained how she introduced an ordinance change to “ban the use of chemical munitions and indiscriminate weapons for purposes of crowd control.” The weapons included in this ordinance are CS spray (tear gas), OC spray (pepper spray) and impact projectiles.
Fun 104.3

Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
