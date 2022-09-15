Read full article on original website
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
7 Top Adventurous Places To Visit In Madison, Wisconsin
Madison is a popular destination for outdoor activities. The city is home to a number of great attractions, including a zoo and a museum. The Madison Zoo features polar bears, lions, tigers, and rhinos. Other attractions include the Arctic Passage and the Tropical Rainforest Aviary. The city also boasts the Cave of the Mounds, which was discovered in 1939 by miners blasting for limestone. You can explore the cave on a self-guided tour or with a tour guide.
KISS frontman Gene Simmons launches vodka at Wisconsin distillery
MONROE, Wis. (WTVO) — Legendary KISS rocker Gene Simmons was in the stateline on Saturday to launch his new vodka brand. Simmons was at Minhas Brewery and Distillery to launch “MoneyBag Vodka,” his first foray into the premium spirits business, at Cheese Days. Simmons founded the vodka brand alongside Brandon Marek and Toronto-based Harlo Entertainment. […]
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
Daily Cardinal
Ho-Chunk Nation flag raised above Bascom Hill for second time in UW history
Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle raised the flag of Ho-Chunk Nation early Thursday morning for the second time in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s history. The flag will fly for a total of six weeks above Bascom Hill over scheduled intermittent periods. “These efforts here are very thoughtful and very...
First-ever Northside Fest brings food, fun back to Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — The Mallards may have wrapped up their season last month, but there was still plenty of food and fun to be had at Warner Park Saturday. The Mallards hosted the first ever Northside Fest at the Duck Pond, featuring food trucks, vendors, live music and a movie. The goal was to celebrate everything the neighborhood has to offer.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Green County Cheese Days returns to Monroe
MONROE, Wis. — Tess Zettle, the 2022 Green County Cheese Days ambassador, joins Live at Four to preview the event, which is underway this weekend. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here. COPYRIGHT...
CBS 58
'Amazing results': UW Health team saves student with 1% chance of survival after suffering fall
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With another weekend upon us, the parents of a UW-Madison senior have a message for college students who plan to head out to the bars: don't let a friend leave a party or bar alone. Their son nearly lost his life trying to get back...
Meet the Pet of the Week: Sheldon
This week’s pet of the week is Sheldon, a short-haired pointer who was found as a stray in Monona. He likes to play fetch, go for walks and eat treats. Introductions to other dogs should happen slowly, and sometimes new places and people can be intimidating for him. COPYRIGHT...
Automatic sprinkler at business contains fire until firefighters arrive
MADISON, Wis. — An automatic sprinkler at a Madison business did its job Saturday, keeping flames at bay until firefighters arrived. Crews were called to the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. after a fire alarm activated. Once inside, firefighters found haze and water coming from a mezzanine. Officials said that a piece of machinery engulfed...
Art project leads to small fire at school on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says nobody was hurt when an art project at a school on the city’s west side didn’t go according to plan earlier this week. Firefighters were called to the Madison Waldorf School on Schroeder Road at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of smoke on the second floor of the building. When crews from Engine 12 got to the school, they learned there was a small fire as a result of an art project.
GoFundMe fundraiser for children of couple in murder-suicide reaches $100,000
The Madison community is continuing to work together to offer support for three young children left behind after their parents died in a murder-suicide last weekend.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
32 people arrested, including 24 students at Badger-NMSU game
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers may have dominated on the field Saturday, but not every fan went home happy. UW-Madison police arrested 32 people including 24 UW students before, during and after the game. 66 people were ejected from the game including 39 UW students. 32 people were cited...
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
UPMATTERS
Scooter Slapper? Person in Wisconsin accused of doing ‘drive-by’ touching & slapping
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Near a University of Wisconsin campus, one person is thought to be involved in a ‘series’ of inappropriate touching and slapping while passing by on a scooter. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, a person is believed to be connected to a series...
wortfm.org
Willy St Fair: Saturday WORT Stage Spotlights
TBA means To Be Awesome! 5 GREAT bands play on the 900 Block of Willy St. Final lineup:. Kicking off with a bang this year, the WORT-curated Main Stage taps the Smoking Popes‘ Josh Caterer, a big name from the lively Windy City rock scene, for the 1 pm opening slot! The Josh Caterer Trio, led by the frontman for prestigious punk band Smoking Popes, will be kicking off the fair by delivering brand new material debuted during a livestreamed performance at an empty Chicago club (famed underground hang The Hideout) as well as from the similar gig/album release Space Sessions, also named after the Chicago concert hall where that show was performed. With a catchy formula employed by his heyday in their punk rock outfit, the trio’s new live material includes pop-punk styled songs as well as re-imagined covers of classics made famous by Frank Sinatra, Etta James and Willie Nelson, to name a few.
Daily Cardinal
Juliana Bennett releases call to action prohibiting MPD from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control
District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett released a call to action this week to support prohibiting the Madison Police Department from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control. In her blog, Bennett explained how she introduced an ordinance change to “ban the use of chemical munitions and indiscriminate weapons for purposes of crowd control.” The weapons included in this ordinance are CS spray (tear gas), OC spray (pepper spray) and impact projectiles.
Janesville woman last spoken to Saturday found safe
UPDATE: Police said Nichole was found safe Sunday JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a woman who they said is missing. Police are concerned for her welfare. The family of Nichole Barlass, 39, said they last spoke to her on Saturday evening. She is most likely on foot, but police could not give a description of what she...
Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
