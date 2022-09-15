Trina McGee is opening up about what really happened in the series finale of Boy Meets World and why her character was missing from the episode. McGee portrayed Angela Moore for the last three seasons of the ABC sitcom and during an appearance on the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, she talked about why she was not in the last episode of the series. “I was told, in kind of a weird off-handed way by a very important person that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our...

TV SERIES ・ 29 MINUTES AGO