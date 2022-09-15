West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, September 15th 2022

Horizon Health will buy the building adjacent to its location at 1370 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Tonawanda for an undisclosed price. Business First reports the move allows for expanded services. It will lead to the hiring of at least 10 more clinicians to staff the expanded office. The moves are expected to be done by this spring.

Price Rite Marketplace host a job fair this Saturday from 10am-2pm for a variety of positions. For more, go to priceritemarketplace.com

Hofbrauhaus Buffalo begins its Oktoberfest celebration Saturday with SausageFest. Oktoberfest runs through October 30th.

Dr. Paul Herrmann, Dr. Diana Lin, and Dr. Adam Zamorek have joined Inspire Dental Group. The multi-specialty dental practice has offices in Amherst, West Seneca, and Buffalo.

The SPCA Serving Erie County has hired Jillian LeBlanc as Social Media Coordinator.