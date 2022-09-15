ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, September 15th 2022

By Randy Bushover
 3 days ago

Horizon Health will buy the building adjacent to its location at 1370 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Tonawanda for an undisclosed price. Business First reports the move allows for expanded services. It will lead to the hiring of at least 10 more clinicians to staff the expanded office. The moves are expected to be done by this spring.

Price Rite Marketplace host a job fair this Saturday from 10am-2pm for a variety of positions.  For more, go to priceritemarketplace.com

Hofbrauhaus Buffalo begins its Oktoberfest celebration Saturday with SausageFest.  Oktoberfest runs through October 30th.

Dr. Paul Herrmann, Dr. Diana Lin, and Dr. Adam Zamorek have joined Inspire Dental Group.  The multi-specialty dental practice has offices in Amherst, West Seneca, and Buffalo.

The SPCA Serving Erie County has hired Jillian LeBlanc as Social Media Coordinator.

Josh Allen product craze perking up

Can’t get enough of Josh Allen? PLB Sports and Entertainment, the folks who brought us Josh’s Jaq’s cereal are trying to extend his hold on the breakfast routine, with the introduction of Josh Allen coffee. JA17 Blend is available locally at Wegmans
BUFFALO, NY
Double Fatal Friday Night

Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Troopers say witness report that the car was being driven erratically before going off the road
YORKSHIRE, NY
