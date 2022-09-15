Read full article on original website
Sadio Mane 'doesn't look happy' playing for Bayern Munich, according to Didi Hamann... who suggests the Senegalese star is 'isolated' because he has 'not integrated' in the dressing room since joining from Liverpool
Sadio Mane does not look happy at Bayern Munich, or that's what Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann reckons after the forward has begun to show signs of frustration in Germany. The Senegalese hero swapped Merseyside for Munich this summer after winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup during a six-year stint with the Reds.
Pep Guardiola echoes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's feelings about Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's All-Star match proposal... as the Man City manager questions when the game could be played with the current schedule
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola echoed Jurgen Klopp’s feelings on the mooted Premier League All-Star match proposed by Todd Boehly. Top flight managers have voiced criticism of the idea, floated by the Chelsea owner at a conference in New York. Klopp’s views on a north versus south exhibition were...
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Thomas Baugh of Wolves Blog
Manchester City and the rest of the Premier League are ready to resume after pausing to pay respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Now the Manc Blues are off to Wolverhampton for a match at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers. With a now even more jam-packed schedule, it can be difficult to keep up with the opposition. So I’ve enlisted Thomas Baugh of Wolves Blog to help get us reacquainted with the Wanderers.
Inter Milan looking to make January move for Manchester United star
Inter Milan are looking to make a January move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. Since joining Manchester United, Van de Beek has struggled to cement a regular place in the side. When Erik ten Hag arrived at the club, many expected Van de Beek to be given more of a chance, due to their history together with Ajax.
EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released
Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield. The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC. The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester...
Sunderland Fans Verdict: A Night to Forget
Well that wasn’t very fun, was it? We’ve had bad games this season - most notably at Rotherham United and Sheffield United - but Wednesday night was the worst of the lot. I just have no idea where it came from. We were all over the place from start to finish. We couldn’t pass the ball, we couldn’t keep the ball, we couldn’t defend, we couldn’t attack, we couldn’t press, we couldn’t sit in and hold shape.
Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal
The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Southampton
The draw against Manchester City, and if we’re being honest this draw was worth more than the one point given in terms of intangibles, could be the start of something new and brilliant. It could also be the cruel dawn of a false spring. Whichever it ends up being, things are decidedly less restless than they were heading into that September 3rd match. This Friday brings Southampton to Villa Park. Sitting 12th in the table to Villa’s 17th, the Saints will prove a stiff enough test. Over the last three matches, Southampton have lost 1-0 at Wolves, 2-1 at home over Chelsea, and a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester United. Key players to watch for include striker Che Adams, right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, and midfielder James Ward-Prowse.
Stengel Fires Newly Promoted Liverpool To 2-1 Win Over Defending Champions Chelsea
Liverpool Women ran out 2-1 winners of Chelsea Women, in a game decided by three penalties, Katie Stengel's double was enough to cancel out Fran Kirby's second minute spot kick.
Newcastle need Allan Saint-Maximin magic to ‘unlock the door’, admits Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe says Newcastle are crying out for the “magic” of Allan Saint-Maximin after watching his side’s winless Premier League streak stretch to six games following a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.Howe pinpointed the Magpies’ lack of threat up front after they were forced to rely on an Alexander Isak penalty to salvage a fifth draw of the season after Philip Billing had fired the Cherries in front.Saint-Maximin has been laid low by injury since the end of last month and Howe acknowledged how important the Frenchman will be as he continues to step up his progress towards a return some...
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad
Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad
Lampard: Everton have to be hard to beat
It took seven games, but Everton finally picked up their first league win of the season, beating former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United side 1-0 at Goodison Park. In an even game, the difference was new signing Neal Maupay grabbing the winner from the one clear chance he had while the visitor’s Said Benrahma rattled the post soon after. Speaking after the game, manager Frank Lampard was pleased for the striker opening his Toffees account in his second game for the Blues.
Arsenal news LIVE: Gunners top after Brentford win, Nwaneri breaks Premier League record – latest
ARSENAL were hit by a number of injuries but still brushed aside Brentford in another superb Premier League win. Goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira made easy work of the Bees. And Ethan Nwaneri, 15, smashed the Premier League record for the youngest top-flight appearance as he...
Premier League Final Table Predictions: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United
The Premier League is fully underway, and it has given us a chance to build an opinion on which team could finish where this season in the Premier League.
Five Things From A Bounce-Back Win At Wigan
There may be a statistician somewhere that can answer if Reading have ever won directly after being defeated on more than four occasions in a season, but it is fast becoming a feature of this rollercoaster of a campaign. This time, after Paul Ince had likely berated his team after a timid and shapeless performance against Sunderland, they pulled off another miracle away from home.
Cardiff sack manager Steve Morrison after defeat to Huddersfield
Cardiff have announced the departure of manager Steve Morison in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield.Morison, who took over on a permanent basis in November last year, leaves with the Bluebirds 18th in the Championship table.A club statement read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties.“We’d like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club’s philosophy this summer.”Cardiff confirmed that Mark Hudson will take over as...
Lampard provides injury updates on Pickford, Calvert-Lewin & Doucoure
Premier League action resumes this weekend following the pause in football in a mark of respect after the death of the Queen, with Everton hosting West Ham United on Sunday at Goodison Park. The stop-start period will continue as the clubs then go into an international break before returning to club football again in October.
Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
With a few days of delay due to major events well beyond the footballing world, the Women’s Super League is back!. Chelsea were supposed to kickoff the season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham a week ago, but the plans were set aside due to the Queen’s passing. Instead we travel to the Merseyside to face Liverpool, promoted from the Women’s Championship after winning the league last season.
Fan Focus: Watford fan Dan says that forward duo Ismaïla Sarr & João Pedro are simply unplayable
Matthew Crichton: After guiding Forest Green Rovers to promotion to League One, Watford hired 39-year-old Rob Edwards to be their new manager. How he has started so far and do you think he can break the ruthless Pozzo cycle of sackings?. Dan Finill: I think in the main he’s managed...
Yardbarker
(Video) Bentancur picks Ndidi’s pocket to fire Spurs back into lead vs. Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur have regained the lead during Saturday evening’s featured Premier League matchup against Leicester City. Saturday night’s blockbuster clash in the country’s capital has been a great game so far. Five goals have been scored, with four of them coming in the first half. Youri Tielemans...
