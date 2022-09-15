Read full article on original website
'It's Unheard Of' | Bournemouth Star Reminisces on 9-0 Hammering At Anfield
Marcus Tavernier has said that his team’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season was “disgraceful”.
EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released
Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield. The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC. The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester...
Sunderland Fans Verdict: A Night to Forget
Well that wasn’t very fun, was it? We’ve had bad games this season - most notably at Rotherham United and Sheffield United - but Wednesday night was the worst of the lot. I just have no idea where it came from. We were all over the place from start to finish. We couldn’t pass the ball, we couldn’t keep the ball, we couldn’t defend, we couldn’t attack, we couldn’t press, we couldn’t sit in and hold shape.
On This Day (17 September 1977): Sunderland find themselves in the middle of nowhere
After a heartbreaking and highly controversial relegation just a few months earlier, Sunderland had been hopeful of making an immediate return to the topflight during 1977-78 – but whilst those filing into Roker Park 45 years ago today were about to see the eventual Division Two champions, it soon became clear that it wouldn’t be the home team troubling the promotion places.
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Thomas Baugh of Wolves Blog
Manchester City and the rest of the Premier League are ready to resume after pausing to pay respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Now the Manc Blues are off to Wolverhampton for a match at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers. With a now even more jam-packed schedule, it can be difficult to keep up with the opposition. So I’ve enlisted Thomas Baugh of Wolves Blog to help get us reacquainted with the Wanderers.
Beard Talk: Liverpool Women to Welcome Chelsea in “Tough Start”
After the postponement last weekend, Liverpool Women look to start their campaign in the WSL by welcoming reigning champions Chelsea to Prenton Park. Manager Matt Beard spoke to Liverpoolfc.com on the challenges Chelsea will bring as the first opponents:. Yeah, look, you’ve got to play them at some time. Listen,...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City: Match Thread and How to Watch
The final international break before the winter World Cup is here, but Tottenham Hotspur play host to Leicester City before everyone scatters for a couple of weeks. Spurs are looking for some answers after a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League at the hands of Sporting. Despite the setback, Spurs are still in great shape in both the Premier League and the Champions League. By the time this thread goes live, we’ll know if Spurs could leap Arsenal as they start the weekend at Brentford. (AUTHOR’S NOTE: Whoops, yeah they don’t play until tomorrow) Antonio Conte has been in good spirits despite the loss, and has gone as far as to say players such as Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty, will be more in the mix once the international break is finished.
Roker Rapport Jewicast: VAMOSSSSSSSSSSS - The Watford 2-2 Sunderland AFC Review!
AJI LAD - Alese gets his first professional goal with a bit of help from that fangled goal line technology!. Not everyone had the best of days but Sunlun once again found a way!. What did the lads make of the overall performance? What about those youngsters brought on from...
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Southampton
The draw against Manchester City, and if we’re being honest this draw was worth more than the one point given in terms of intangibles, could be the start of something new and brilliant. It could also be the cruel dawn of a false spring. Whichever it ends up being, things are decidedly less restless than they were heading into that September 3rd match. This Friday brings Southampton to Villa Park. Sitting 12th in the table to Villa’s 17th, the Saints will prove a stiff enough test. Over the last three matches, Southampton have lost 1-0 at Wolves, 2-1 at home over Chelsea, and a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester United. Key players to watch for include striker Che Adams, right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, and midfielder James Ward-Prowse.
Lampard: Everton have to be hard to beat
It took seven games, but Everton finally picked up their first league win of the season, beating former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United side 1-0 at Goodison Park. In an even game, the difference was new signing Neal Maupay grabbing the winner from the one clear chance he had while the visitor’s Said Benrahma rattled the post soon after. Speaking after the game, manager Frank Lampard was pleased for the striker opening his Toffees account in his second game for the Blues.
BREAKING: Erling Haaland Named Premier League Player of the Month for August
Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for August. Haaland scored 9 goals and added an assist for Manchester City in his first month with the club. The future looks very bright indeed for the big Norwegian. I hope he got a big enough place to store all the silverware he is sure to collect.
'They Are A Fantastic Team' - Liverpool Women Boss Matt Beard On WSL Season Opener
Liverpool Women's boss Matt Beard shares his thoughts ahead of his team's WSL season opener against current champions Chelsea at Prenton Park this weekend.
Buoyed By England’s Euro 2022 Success, Kelly Chambers Is Looking To The Future With Reading Women
Amid the swathe of criticism that ‘football got it wrong’ last weekend by postponing all fixtures following the death of the Queen, it was perhaps the women’s game that had the greatest cause to grumble. The Football Association’s reasons for calling off Premier League and EFL matches...
Spurs’ Davies to miss two weeks minimum with hairline leg fracture
Well, now we know why Tottenham Hotspur was so interested in signing a left sided central defender in this summer’s transfer window. According to Alasdair Gold at Football.London, Spurs central defender Ben Davies is out for the next few weeks after sustaining an injury in Tottenham’s 2-0 loss at Sporting in the Champions League.
Three Senior Players Feature For LFC U21s
Liverpool FC’s first team unexpectedly got another weekend off thanks to the Queen’s funeral forcing the Premier League to postpone today’s match at Chelsea. While many of the senior players took advantage of the break as they are getting ready to head off on international duty, a few others instead featured for LFC’s U21 team against Leceister yesterday to get some playing time.
Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad
Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
Pep Talk: “The big teams have to adapt..”
Pep Guardiola is back n the talking chars as he talked about match congestion, injuries, Wolves and much more. “We have less time but it is what it is,” he said. “The big teams have to adapt. The circumstances is what it is. We are no exception, it happened in the past.
Saturday football open thread
After a week’s hiatus for mourning and remembrance, the Premier League is back in session... well, mostly. Three matches are postponed — two for policing issues related to the upcoming state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and one in the aftermath of a rail strike that didn’t actually happen.
Lewis Hall signs proper new Chelsea contract — reports
Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall has reportedly signed a new three-year contract, committing his immediate future to the Blues until at least 2024-25. Hall, who turned 18 last week, had been under contract through 2024 already, but that was just on the standard three-year first professional deal he signed last September upon turning 17. Presumably the new terms are bit more favorable than that initial pro contract. While not yet officially confirmed by the club, Hall’s extension certainly fits with Chelsea’s re-found commitment to youth and talent development.
