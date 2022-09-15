ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SB Nation

EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released

Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield. The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC. The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunderland Fans Verdict: A Night to Forget

Well that wasn’t very fun, was it? We’ve had bad games this season - most notably at Rotherham United and Sheffield United - but Wednesday night was the worst of the lot. I just have no idea where it came from. We were all over the place from start to finish. We couldn’t pass the ball, we couldn’t keep the ball, we couldn’t defend, we couldn’t attack, we couldn’t press, we couldn’t sit in and hold shape.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

On This Day (17 September 1977): Sunderland find themselves in the middle of nowhere

After a heartbreaking and highly controversial relegation just a few months earlier, Sunderland had been hopeful of making an immediate return to the topflight during 1977-78 – but whilst those filing into Roker Park 45 years ago today were about to see the eventual Division Two champions, it soon became clear that it wouldn’t be the home team troubling the promotion places.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Thomas Baugh of Wolves Blog

Manchester City and the rest of the Premier League are ready to resume after pausing to pay respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Now the Manc Blues are off to Wolverhampton for a match at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers. With a now even more jam-packed schedule, it can be difficult to keep up with the opposition. So I’ve enlisted Thomas Baugh of Wolves Blog to help get us reacquainted with the Wanderers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Beard Talk: Liverpool Women to Welcome Chelsea in “Tough Start”

After the postponement last weekend, Liverpool Women look to start their campaign in the WSL by welcoming reigning champions Chelsea to Prenton Park. Manager Matt Beard spoke to Liverpoolfc.com on the challenges Chelsea will bring as the first opponents:. Yeah, look, you’ve got to play them at some time. Listen,...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City: Match Thread and How to Watch

The final international break before the winter World Cup is here, but Tottenham Hotspur play host to Leicester City before everyone scatters for a couple of weeks. Spurs are looking for some answers after a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League at the hands of Sporting. Despite the setback, Spurs are still in great shape in both the Premier League and the Champions League. By the time this thread goes live, we’ll know if Spurs could leap Arsenal as they start the weekend at Brentford. (AUTHOR’S NOTE: Whoops, yeah they don’t play until tomorrow) Antonio Conte has been in good spirits despite the loss, and has gone as far as to say players such as Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty, will be more in the mix once the international break is finished.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Southampton

The draw against Manchester City, and if we’re being honest this draw was worth more than the one point given in terms of intangibles, could be the start of something new and brilliant. It could also be the cruel dawn of a false spring. Whichever it ends up being, things are decidedly less restless than they were heading into that September 3rd match. This Friday brings Southampton to Villa Park. Sitting 12th in the table to Villa’s 17th, the Saints will prove a stiff enough test. Over the last three matches, Southampton have lost 1-0 at Wolves, 2-1 at home over Chelsea, and a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester United. Key players to watch for include striker Che Adams, right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, and midfielder James Ward-Prowse.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lampard: Everton have to be hard to beat

It took seven games, but Everton finally picked up their first league win of the season, beating former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United side 1-0 at Goodison Park. In an even game, the difference was new signing Neal Maupay grabbing the winner from the one clear chance he had while the visitor’s Said Benrahma rattled the post soon after. Speaking after the game, manager Frank Lampard was pleased for the striker opening his Toffees account in his second game for the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Spurs’ Davies to miss two weeks minimum with hairline leg fracture

Well, now we know why Tottenham Hotspur was so interested in signing a left sided central defender in this summer’s transfer window. According to Alasdair Gold at Football.London, Spurs central defender Ben Davies is out for the next few weeks after sustaining an injury in Tottenham’s 2-0 loss at Sporting in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Senior Players Feature For LFC U21s

Liverpool FC’s first team unexpectedly got another weekend off thanks to the Queen’s funeral forcing the Premier League to postpone today’s match at Chelsea. While many of the senior players took advantage of the break as they are getting ready to head off on international duty, a few others instead featured for LFC’s U21 team against Leceister yesterday to get some playing time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad

Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Pep Talk: “The big teams have to adapt..”

Pep Guardiola is back n the talking chars as he talked about match congestion, injuries, Wolves and much more. “We have less time but it is what it is,” he said. “The big teams have to adapt. The circumstances is what it is. We are no exception, it happened in the past.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Saturday football open thread

After a week’s hiatus for mourning and remembrance, the Premier League is back in session... well, mostly. Three matches are postponed — two for policing issues related to the upcoming state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and one in the aftermath of a rail strike that didn’t actually happen.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lewis Hall signs proper new Chelsea contract — reports

Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall has reportedly signed a new three-year contract, committing his immediate future to the Blues until at least 2024-25. Hall, who turned 18 last week, had been under contract through 2024 already, but that was just on the standard three-year first professional deal he signed last September upon turning 17. Presumably the new terms are bit more favorable than that initial pro contract. While not yet officially confirmed by the club, Hall’s extension certainly fits with Chelsea’s re-found commitment to youth and talent development.
PREMIER LEAGUE

