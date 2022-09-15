Read full article on original website
Prince George, Princess Charlotte Will Walk in Queen’s Funeral Procession
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two eldest children will accompany their parents during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, walking behind the coffin in the procession to Westminster Abbey, according to the order of service released Sunday night by Buckingham Palace. George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, did not attend the funeral of their great-grandfather Prince Philip in April, which was more strictly regulated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Town & County reported that it was “understood that William and Kate took time to consider whether to have their children join the procession.” While William has been more reticent about...
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
