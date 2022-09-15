ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Records Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady above the $20,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded higher following news that Ethereum has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning.

Celsius CEL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while eCash XEC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.00 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.1% to $20,258, while ETH rose by around 1.9% to $1,639 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Adobe Inc. ADBE and Bowlero Corp. BOWL, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $2.54

24-hour gain: 73.8%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.07

24-hour gain: 11.6%

  • Compound COMP/USD

Price: $58.02

24-hour gain: 9.9%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $5.12

24-hour gain: 6.7%

  • Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $39.07

24-hour gain: 5.3%

Losers

  • eCash XEC/USD

Price: $0.00004497

24-hour drop: 13.7%

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.03445

24-hour drop: 11%

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002764

24-hour drop: 10.6%

  • Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $3.04

24-hour drop: 8.6%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $4.20

24-hour drop: 7.9%

STOCKS
#Ethereum Classic#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Records Gains#Ethereum Eth Usd#Ripple Xrp Usd#Btc#Adobe Inc#Bowlero Corp#Ustc#Terra Luna Usd Price
