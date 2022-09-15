ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals

Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
Kim Little scores first goal of WSL season!

Arsenal's Kim Little scores the first goal of the new WSL season to put her side 1-0 up against Brighton. Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football.
Women's Super League: Lois Forsell hopes hard work can banish Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final heartache against York City Knights

There was little time for Leeds Rhinos' squad to dwell on their Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final defeat to St Helens in October last year. Barely a month after that 28-0 loss at Headingley, head coach Lois Forsell had her players back in pre-season training preparing for the 2022 campaign with the intention of being fitter and stronger than the rest of the competition.
Charlotte Edwards: Former England Women captain plays down becoming new head coach

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has distanced herself from becoming the next England Women's head coach, telling Sky Sports "I don't think it's for me right now." Edwards captained the national side for 10 years until 2016, leading the team to glory in both the 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup in 2009, as well as winning three Ashes series and retaining them once.
Italian Open: Rory McIlroy surges into lead, Matt Fitzpatrick one back to set up thrilling weekend

Rory McIlroy produced a sprint finish in more ways than one to snatch the halfway lead from Ryder Cup team-mate Matt Fitzpatrick in the DS Automobiles Italian Open. McIlroy's group looked unlikely to complete their second rounds after taking three hours to play nine holes, but covered the back nine in two hours and 15 minutes to finish in near-darkness at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
