SkySports
Zander Murray: Gala Fairydean Rovers striker becomes first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay
Zander Murray has become the first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay. Murray, who is a striker for Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers, has praised his team-mates for their support and says he hopes his announcement "helps other players who are struggling". He becomes the first openly...
SkySports
Jade Clarke and Chelsea Pitman join London Pulse for 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season
England's most capped international Jade Clarke and the 2018 Commonwealth Games winner Chelsea Pitman have joined London Pulse for the 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season. The highly ambitious franchise enjoyed their best season in 2022 by reaching the Superleague play-offs for the first time and have added outstanding experience to...
SkySports
Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals
Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
SkySports
Kim Little scores first goal of WSL season!
Arsenal's Kim Little scores the first goal of the new WSL season to put her side 1-0 up against Brighton. Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football.
SkySports
Mark Wood not ready to give up on England Test hopes and wants chance to play for captain Ben Stokes
England bowler Mark Wood accepts he may have to "wait my turn" to resume his Test career but has no intention of settling into life as a white-ball specialist. Wood has not played since March due to an elbow injury but is part of England's touring party in Karachi, where England begin a seven-match T20 series against Pakistan on Tuesday.
SkySports
Women's Super League: Lois Forsell hopes hard work can banish Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final heartache against York City Knights
There was little time for Leeds Rhinos' squad to dwell on their Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final defeat to St Helens in October last year. Barely a month after that 28-0 loss at Headingley, head coach Lois Forsell had her players back in pre-season training preparing for the 2022 campaign with the intention of being fitter and stronger than the rest of the competition.
SkySports
Women's Super League Grand Final: Caitlin Beevers tries seal glory for Leeds Rhinos over York City Knights
Caitlin Beevers’ double and an immense defensive effort secured Leeds Rhinos their second Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final triumph with a 12-4 victory over York City Knights. There was little in it at half-time at Totally Wicked Stadium, with the Rhinos holding a 6-0 lead thanks to...
SkySports
Women's Super League 2022/23: the 12 Irish players looking to deliver a big season in England's top flight
With Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland women's national team potentially just one game from reaching the a first-ever World Cup, the Girls in Green have returned to their clubs ahead of next month's play-off. In total, there will be 12 Irish women in action in the Barclays FA Women's Super...
SkySports
Alex Hales: England opener eager to seize unexpected chance and insists 'I have changed'
Alex Hales admits he thought his England career was over after three-and-a-half years in the international wilderness. The Nottinghamshire batter has not represented his country since he was dumped on the eve of the 2019 World Cup following two failed recreational drug tests. Hales had to watch from the sidelines...
SkySports
England Women: Teenagers Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp earn first call-ups to ODI squad for India series
Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been rewarded for their fine T20 form with first call-ups to England Women's ODI squad for the upcoming series against India. Capsey, 18, and Kemp, 17, have settled into international cricket seamlessly, with both teenagers starring in the T20 series against a talented India side.
SkySports
Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Ipswich: Michael Smith grabs Owls late leveller in two-goal comeback
Michael Smith scored an 89th-minute equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday came from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against League One leaders Ipswich. Kayden Jackson's strike and Dominic Iorfa's own goal put the visitors in control before Wednesday hit back through George Byers and Smith in the last 15 minutes.
SkySports
Huddersfield 1-0 Cardiff City: Terriers claim win after Danny Schofield departure
Huddersfield claimed only their second Championship win of the season as veteran striker Jordan Rhodes fired them to a 1-0 home success over Cardiff in their first game since the sacking of head coach Danny Schofield. Town showed plenty of early industry in their first outing after the departure of...
SkySports
Doncaster 0-1 Swindon: Jacob Wakeling nets only goal of game to give Robins victory
Jacob Wakeling netted the only goal of the game as Swindon extended their unbeaten run and consigned Doncaster to a third consecutive defeat. Wakeling's 59th-minute strike secured a deserved win for Scott Lindsey's side, who have not been beaten in League Two since the opening day. While there were few...
SkySports
Charlotte Edwards: Former England Women captain plays down becoming new head coach
Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has distanced herself from becoming the next England Women's head coach, telling Sky Sports "I don't think it's for me right now." Edwards captained the national side for 10 years until 2016, leading the team to glory in both the 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup in 2009, as well as winning three Ashes series and retaining them once.
SkySports
England Women vs India Women: Live updates from Hove as ODI series begins
Follow live over-by-over updates as England Women take on India Women at Hove for the first match of the ODI series. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Sam Underhill: England flanker ruled out of autumn Tests due to shoulder problem
Flanker Sam Underhill is set to miss England's autumn Tests because of a shoulder problem that requires surgery. The Bath forward, who has won 29 caps, is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks. And such a spell out of the game would mean the 26-year-old not being available for...
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham: Cottagers score three goals in five second-half minutes to move sixth
Fulham scored three times in a sensational, five-minute spell at the City Ground as they came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 and climb to sixth in the Premier League table. Marco Silva's side trailed to Taiwo Awoniyi's early strike (11) as they went into the second half, but...
SkySports
Mill Reef Stakes: Sakheer takes Newbury Group Two to continue dream week for Classic winners Roger Varian and David Egan
A Sunday to savour has become a week to remember for Roger Varian, who six days on from bagging the second St Leger of his training career was saddling an incredible 34,838/1 across-the-card seven-timer on Saturday afternoon. The sensational Sakheer was the undoubted highlight when plundering Newbury's feature Dubai Duty...
SkySports
Italian Open: Rory McIlroy surges into lead, Matt Fitzpatrick one back to set up thrilling weekend
Rory McIlroy produced a sprint finish in more ways than one to snatch the halfway lead from Ryder Cup team-mate Matt Fitzpatrick in the DS Automobiles Italian Open. McIlroy's group looked unlikely to complete their second rounds after taking three hours to play nine holes, but covered the back nine in two hours and 15 minutes to finish in near-darkness at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
GOLF・
SkySports
Laver Cup: Andy Murray hoping for final chance to play with Roger Federer for Team Europe in London
Andy Murray is hoping he will get a final chance to play with Roger Federer at the Laver Cup next week. Federer will make the last appearance of his professional career at the Ryder Cup-style event that he invented, which pits Europe against the Rest of the World, at London's O2 Arena.
