Read full article on original website
Anh Maris
3d ago
Biden would NEVER help us American citizens! He'd rather help China & Ukraine. He basically destroyed America the day he entered the White House!
Reply(20)
74
BIDENS BLUNDER
3d ago
Seniors are so screwed because of Biden. The inflation has wiped out their savings and prices are up 40 percent since he took office. The COLA adjustment will not be enough to keep hundreds of thousands of people alive.
Reply(38)
54
Danny Brooks
3d ago
we need free medicare and Medicaid my medicare is 170.00 dollars a month after the increase how much will it be get no food stamps just not right
Reply(5)
20
Related
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Seniors on Social Security Will Get a Huge Raise in 2023. Here's How Much You Can Expect
Retirees could receive hundreds of dollars more per month in 2023.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Suze Orman Thinks This Is 'The Stupidest Thing' Retirement Savers Can Do
It's a mistake you don't want to make. It's important to build a nest egg so you have money available in retirement. It's also important to choose your savings plan wisely. Suze Orman recommends Roth savings plans for a few key reasons. There's a reason some people end up struggling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Social Security Retirees Should Mark Oct. 13 On Their Calendars
The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 on Oct. 13. It could be the biggest COLA adjustment in years to account for surging inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly check worth up to $3,345 set to go out in two days
Recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their monthly payment of up to $3,345 in just two days. The regular monthly payment is distributed on the second Wednesday of each month, Sept. 14 this month, to recipients whose birthdays are on the first through the 10th of the month, per the Social Security Administration.
Here's the Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That's Most Likely to Happen
Biden wants to tax income above $400,000 to help fund Social Security. This proposal enjoys widespread bipartisan support among Americans. It would go a long way toward protecting Social Security benefits in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Social Security benefits can be taxable on the federal level for many retirees, but the majority of states don’t tax this type of income. There are 12 states that have their own tax on Social Security income, and it’s important for retirees who reside in these states to know about it.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date new direct $3,200 one-time check payment will be sent out revealed
Alaska residents are poised to receive the first batch of a massive $3,200 payout next month.
Exact day Social Security 2023 COLA will be revealed next month – three things you need to know about boosted payments
DECADES' high inflation is expected to push Social Security’s cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) to its highest level since the 1980s in 2023. However, the exact amount of the Social Security increase will not be revealed until at least the middle of next month. The COLA for 2023 will be based on...
Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look
More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62
Filing for Social Security at 62 means getting stuck with a lower monthly benefit for life. Despite that financial hit, claiming benefits at 62 often makes a lot of sense. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
Social Security payment 2022: First half of $1,682 monthly payment to be sent today, other half in just weeks
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income can expect their regular monthly $841 payment today, followed by a payment for the month of October earlier than usual when it arrives later this month.
Stimulus Update for Senior Citizens, Retirees, and Those Who Hope to One Day Retire: Your Questions Answered
You sometimes have to cut through the noise to get to the true scoop. A COLA is on the way in 2023. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, millions of senior citizens will have better access to lifesaving medications. For some, 2022 is a tough time to be a senior...
Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times
The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Funds. Is Yours on the List?
A state stimulus check could be on its way. The federal government has no plans to issue a stimulus check this year. Multiple states are taking stimulus matters into their own hands and issuing payments to residents. For months on end, Americans have been struggling in the wake of rampant...
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer.
Comments / 175