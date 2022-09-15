ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Anh Maris
3d ago

Biden would NEVER help us American citizens! He'd rather help China & Ukraine. He basically destroyed America the day he entered the White House!

BIDENS BLUNDER
3d ago

Seniors are so screwed because of Biden. The inflation has wiped out their savings and prices are up 40 percent since he took office. The COLA adjustment will not be enough to keep hundreds of thousands of people alive.

Danny Brooks
3d ago

we need free medicare and Medicaid my medicare is 170.00 dollars a month after the increase how much will it be get no food stamps just not right

Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

Filing for Social Security at 62 means getting stuck with a lower monthly benefit for life. Despite that financial hit, claiming benefits at 62 often makes a lot of sense. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times

The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts. You’re reading...
ELECTIONS

