Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
China plans sanctions on CEOs of Boeing Defense, Raytheon over Taiwan sales
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China will impose sanctions on the chief executives of Boeing Defense and Raytheon over their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Europe's energy crisis could deliver a $400 million trading profit for Volkswagen from early hedges on natural gas, report says
Volkswagen could receive about $400 million from natural gas trades, sources told Bloomberg. The German auto giant is selling 2.6 terawatt-hours of contracts to boost the supply of gas in European energy markets. Instead of using the gas to power its factories, VW will burn coal as Russia cuts off...
Digital Trends
Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU
Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
Amazon may have to tweak proposals for ending business practices probes, EU's Vestager says
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) may have to tweak its proposals to end two investigations into its business practices, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday following feedback from third parties on the issue.
TechCrunch
How about that $20B Figma-Adobe deal?
Shares of Adobe were off more than 15% following the news. The transaction is massive in dollar terms, making it worth our while to unpack. Below we’ve collected information on the size of Figma in revenue terms, considered its cash flow position and chatted through what the transaction could mean for other companies of similar size that are waiting out the current IPO drought.
Adobe to buy Figma in $20 billion bid on future of work that spooks investors
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc agreed on Thursday to acquire cloud-based designer platform Figma for $20 billion, sparking investor concerns about the rich price tag that led to a drop of more than $30 billion in the market value of the Photoshop maker.
BBC
Germany takes control of stakes in Rosneft oil refineries
The German government has taken temporary control of two subsidiaries of the Russian energy giant Rosneft. The move by the government puts it in charge of Rosneft's stakes in three refineries in the country. This includes a key facility in the northeast of the country which supplies around 90% of...
Microsoft's $69B Activision deal faces in-depth UK inquiry
LONDON (AP) — Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard faces an in-depth antitrust investigation in Britain after the tech company refused to offer proposals to ease competition concerns. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it was referring the blockbuster deal for more scrutiny under a so-called phase 2 investigation. The watchdog said that based on the available information, the deal “may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition” in the United Kingdom. The all-cash deal, which is set to be the largest in the history of the tech industry, is facing scrutiny from competition regulators around the world. It would give Microsoft, maker of the Xbox console and gaming system, control of popular game franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.
Temu to Offset Carbon Emissions For E-Commerce Deliveries
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Temu announced today that it will offset the carbon emissions from its e-commerce deliveries as part of the online market operator’s commitment to sustainable practices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005592/en/ (Photo: Temu)
Location Innovators Lure Productions With Incentives, Crews and Locales
British Columbia Takes Steps to Tackle Growth It’s estimated that the production workforce in Vancouver, B.C., needs to expand by up to 5% annually, or 1,000 people a year, and those figures are drawn from a study conducted in 2017, before the streaming wars went into high gear. To help accommodate the growth, government-supported independent nonprofit Creative B.C. has launched Creative Pathways, a website featuring listings for 300-plus jobs across 30 different departments, along with training and education sessions and postings for networking events. To further the industry’s Jeddi (Justice, Equity, Decolonization, Diversity, Inclusion) efforts in the region, the organization has...
Adobe builds collaborative design muscle with $20 billion deal for Figma
Adobe Inc will buy startup Figma for about $20 billion in its biggest deal, the Photoshop maker said on Thursday, bulking up on applications that support online collaboration amid a global shift to hybrid working.
CoinDesk
Investors Add $74M to Crypto-Focused Valkyrie Trusts
Valkyrie, an alternative investment firm that had $1.2 billion in assets under management at the end of the second quarter, has added $73.6 million in fresh capital to two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to amended filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The older of the two...
Spain's stats institute revises up 2021 economic growth to 5.5%
MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Spanish statistics institute on Thursday revised the 2021 gross domestic product's growth rate to 5.5% up from an original 5.1% after computing the year's final data.
Industry says EU plan to tackle energy crisis falls short
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Industry groups have warned the European Union's package of emergency measures to bring down energy costs does not go far enough, and they urge Brussels to do more to tame gas prices.
Investopia and SALT Announce New Strategic Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at SALT New York 2022. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005606/en/ Photo during the signing of the MoU at SALT New York (photo: AETOSWire)
CME says aluminium futures average daily volumes have surged in Q3
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc (CME.O) on Friday said average daily volumes in aluminium futures have surged 359% in the third quarter to date from the first quarter, hitting a single-day record of 6,709 contracts on Sept. 14.
TechCrunch
General Atlantic buys out SoftBank’s 15% stake in edtech Kahoot, now valued at about $152M vs the $215M SoftBank ponied up 2 years ago
This looks like an all-secondary round: no new investment coming in alongside the buyout. (We’re confirming this with Kahoot and will update as we learn more.) “Kahoot plans to partner with General Atlantic to accelerate further growth initiatives, drive innovation, and expand its global footprint in homes, schools, and corporations,” the company said in a statement.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Ether Trades Relatively Flat Ahead of Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin and ether traded flat for much of Wednesday amid the final countdown to the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge. Both BTC and ETH traded in a narrow price range. Bitcoin (BTC) prices fell 1% on moderate volume in comparison to its 20-day moving average. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined below the psychologically important $20,000 mark. BTC is down 58% year to date and approximately 70% below its all-time high of $68,721.93.
Nature.com
Communication tool in management accounting: adapting Jakobson's (1960) communication model
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 316 (2022) Cite this article. Cognition is often a problem in management accounting communication. A gap arises between the sender and receiver of management accounting information, leading to miscommunication. A semiotic approach is a practical tool to decrease such miscommunication in management accounting. Jakobson's communication model helps decrease such miscommunication. This study examines how Jakobson's communication model is helpful for management accounting communication and our proposed communication model is intended to support management by providing relevant and timely information for planning, controlling, and decision-making. Additionally, our communication model is designed to decrease miscommunication.
