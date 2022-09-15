ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The Associated Press

Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU

Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

How about that $20B Figma-Adobe deal?

Shares of Adobe were off more than 15% following the news. The transaction is massive in dollar terms, making it worth our while to unpack. Below we’ve collected information on the size of Figma in revenue terms, considered its cash flow position and chatted through what the transaction could mean for other companies of similar size that are waiting out the current IPO drought.
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Germany takes control of stakes in Rosneft oil refineries

The German government has taken temporary control of two subsidiaries of the Russian energy giant Rosneft. The move by the government puts it in charge of Rosneft's stakes in three refineries in the country. This includes a key facility in the northeast of the country which supplies around 90% of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Microsoft's $69B Activision deal faces in-depth UK inquiry

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard faces an in-depth antitrust investigation in Britain after the tech company refused to offer proposals to ease competition concerns. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it was referring the blockbuster deal for more scrutiny under a so-called phase 2 investigation. The watchdog said that based on the available information, the deal “may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition” in the United Kingdom. The all-cash deal, which is set to be the largest in the history of the tech industry, is facing scrutiny from competition regulators around the world. It would give Microsoft, maker of the Xbox console and gaming system, control of popular game franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Temu to Offset Carbon Emissions For E-Commerce Deliveries

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Temu announced today that it will offset the carbon emissions from its e-commerce deliveries as part of the online market operator’s commitment to sustainable practices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005592/en/ (Photo: Temu)
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

Location Innovators Lure Productions With Incentives, Crews and Locales

British Columbia Takes Steps to Tackle Growth It’s estimated that the production workforce in Vancouver, B.C., needs to expand by up to 5% annually, or 1,000 people a year, and those figures are drawn from a study conducted in 2017, before the streaming wars went into high gear. To help accommodate the growth, government-supported independent nonprofit Creative B.C. has launched Creative Pathways, a website featuring listings for 300-plus jobs across 30 different departments, along with training and education sessions and postings for networking events. To further the industry’s Jeddi (Justice, Equity, Decolonization, Diversity, Inclusion) efforts in the region, the organization has...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Investors Add $74M to Crypto-Focused Valkyrie Trusts

Valkyrie, an alternative investment firm that had $1.2 billion in assets under management at the end of the second quarter, has added $73.6 million in fresh capital to two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to amended filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The older of the two...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Investopia and SALT Announce New Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at SALT New York 2022. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005606/en/ Photo during the signing of the MoU at SALT New York (photo: AETOSWire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

General Atlantic buys out SoftBank’s 15% stake in edtech Kahoot, now valued at about $152M vs the $215M SoftBank ponied up 2 years ago

This looks like an all-secondary round: no new investment coming in alongside the buyout. (We’re confirming this with Kahoot and will update as we learn more.) “Kahoot plans to partner with General Atlantic to accelerate further growth initiatives, drive innovation, and expand its global footprint in homes, schools, and corporations,” the company said in a statement.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Ether Trades Relatively Flat Ahead of Ethereum Merge

Bitcoin and ether traded flat for much of Wednesday amid the final countdown to the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge. Both BTC and ETH traded in a narrow price range. Bitcoin (BTC) prices fell 1% on moderate volume in comparison to its 20-day moving average. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined below the psychologically important $20,000 mark. BTC is down 58% year to date and approximately 70% below its all-time high of $68,721.93.
STOCKS
Nature.com

Communication tool in management accounting: adapting Jakobson's (1960) communication model

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 316 (2022) Cite this article. Cognition is often a problem in management accounting communication. A gap arises between the sender and receiver of management accounting information, leading to miscommunication. A semiotic approach is a practical tool to decrease such miscommunication in management accounting. Jakobson's communication model helps decrease such miscommunication. This study examines how Jakobson's communication model is helpful for management accounting communication and our proposed communication model is intended to support management by providing relevant and timely information for planning, controlling, and decision-making. Additionally, our communication model is designed to decrease miscommunication.
ECONOMY

