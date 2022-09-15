Sip N' Stroll event set for Friday

KNAPPA — Hampton Lumber’s first annual Sip N’ Stroll event, a fundraiser to benefit the North Coast Watershed Association , is being held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Big Creek Tree Farm, 42235 Old Highway 30 in Knappa. This inaugural event coincides with Hampton Lumber’s 80th anniversary.

Admission is $50. Attendees will receive dinner, two beer/wine tokens (additional beverage tokens are available for purchase), as well as a commemorative glass. Dinner will be a bowl of homemade smoked salmon chowder, a garden salad topped with smoked salmon and dessert. Tickets must be purchased before the event. For tickets and information, go to bit.ly/NCWAevent.