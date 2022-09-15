Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Brittany Snow's Ex Tyler Stanaland Spotted with 'Selling the OC' Costar Alex Hall
Newly single Tyler Stanaland was spotted gettin' close and personal with his "Selling the OC" costar Alex Hall -- on the exact same day, his divorce from Brittany Snow was announced. An eyewitness tells TMZ ... Tyler and Alex hit up SOTA Wednesday night in Corona Del Mar for some...
‘Boy Meets World’: Trina McGee Opens Up About Why Angela Was Missing From Series Finale Episode
Trina McGee is opening up about what really happened in the series finale of Boy Meets World and why her character was missing from the episode. McGee portrayed Angela Moore for the last three seasons of the ABC sitcom and during an appearance on the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, she talked about why she was not in the last episode of the series. “I was told, in kind of a weird off-handed way by a very important person that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our...
TMZ.com
Lacey Chabert -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Lacey Chabert's looks over the years are so "fetch!" Here is a 19-year-old version of the American actress looking incredible "The Wild Thornberrys Movie" Premiere at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood back in 2002 (left). This was just two years before she took on the role of Gretchen Wieners in the iconic film "Mean Girls."
TMZ.com
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Underneath this celebrity scramble is someone who can carry a tune and has quite the moves. She started her career as an L.A. Lakers cheerleader circa 1980 ... and it was "Straight Up" from there ... right into choreographing for The Jacksons. Her successful singing career scored her six number...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree
Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
TMZ.com
Sea-List Stars ... Under Da Watah!
Even Hollywood's biggest stars get a little salty from time to time ... and they're using their own fish-eye lenses to share their underwater moments straight from Davy Jones's locker!. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth went down under and popped a squat, while pro dancer Derek Hough flexed his mussels while...
TMZ.com
'New Girl' Actress Zoe Lister-Jones Files For Divorce
Zoe Lister-Jones is pulling the plug on her marriage ... because she just filed for divorce from her director husband. The "New Girl" star beelined it to court Thursday and filed to divorce Daryl Wein after 17 years together, including 9 years of marriage. According to the docs, obtained by...
TMZ.com
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge
The Queen's death has brought Harry and William together, but will it stick? And, Britney and her dad may end up settling their legal dispute, but hard feelings remain. So, we gotta ask ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Bella Hadid never shies away from throwing on a bold look ... and you can always count on her wearing accessories to compliment her outfit. Take in these candid moments during New York Fashion Week and see if you can spot the differences between these two stylish shots. Looking fire...
TMZ.com
'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Ripped for Photo with Marjorie Taylor Greene
Pat Sajak posing for a photo with Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting double takes on the internet -- especially after old tweets of his have resurfaced that are raising eyebrows. The "Wheel of Fortune" host stood shoulder to shoulder with the Georgia congresswoman and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter Bryan...
TMZ.com
Queen Elizabeth Sat for Photo at Balmoral Days Before She Died
Queen Elizabeth's death has triggered a worldwide outpouring of love for the longtime monarch, and you can see from her last semi-candid pic, she was dutiful and happy to the end. This pic was taken during her last days, before meeting Prime Minister Liz Truss -- her 15th btw. The...
TMZ.com
Saucy Santana & Coi Leray Perform During NYFW
New York Fashion Week is one for the record books, especially for rappers ... including Saucy Santana and Coi Leray. The 2 blossoming rap stars were recruited for the first-ever NYC show put together by LA-based outfit The Model Experience, and they went big for their debut. We're told more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Brandon Walsh On 'Beverly Hills 90210' 'Memba Him?!
Canadian native and actor Jason Priestley was just 21 years old when he first started playing Brandon Walsh -- the All-American boy attending West Beverly Hills High on the teen drama series "Beverly Hills 90210" back in 1990. Priestley was cast alongside Brian Austin Green as the hard-working freshman who...
Comments / 0