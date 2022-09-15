ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Boy Meets World’: Trina McGee Opens Up About Why Angela Was Missing From Series Finale Episode

Trina McGee is opening up about what really happened in the series finale of Boy Meets World and why her character was missing from the episode. McGee portrayed Angela Moore for the last three seasons of the ABC sitcom and during an appearance on the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, she talked about why she was not in the last episode of the series. “I was told, in kind of a weird off-handed way by a very important person that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our...
TMZ.com

Lacey Chabert -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Lacey Chabert's looks over the years are so "fetch!" Here is a 19-year-old version of the American actress looking incredible "The Wild Thornberrys Movie" Premiere at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood back in 2002 (left). This was just two years before she took on the role of Gretchen Wieners in the iconic film "Mean Girls."
TMZ.com

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Underneath this celebrity scramble is someone who can carry a tune and has quite the moves. She started her career as an L.A. Lakers cheerleader circa 1980 ... and it was "Straight Up" from there ... right into choreographing for The Jacksons. Her successful singing career scored her six number...
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree

Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
TMZ.com

Sea-List Stars ... Under Da Watah!

Even Hollywood's biggest stars get a little salty from time to time ... and they're using their own fish-eye lenses to share their underwater moments straight from Davy Jones's locker!. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth went down under and popped a squat, while pro dancer Derek Hough flexed his mussels while...
TMZ.com

'New Girl' Actress Zoe Lister-Jones Files For Divorce

Zoe Lister-Jones is pulling the plug on her marriage ... because she just filed for divorce from her director husband. The "New Girl" star beelined it to court Thursday and filed to divorce Daryl Wein after 17 years together, including 9 years of marriage. According to the docs, obtained by...
TMZ.com

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

The Queen's death has brought Harry and William together, but will it stick? And, Britney and her dad may end up settling their legal dispute, but hard feelings remain. So, we gotta ask ...
TMZ.com

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Bella Hadid never shies away from throwing on a bold look ... and you can always count on her wearing accessories to compliment her outfit. Take in these candid moments during New York Fashion Week and see if you can spot the differences between these two stylish shots. Looking fire...
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Sat for Photo at Balmoral Days Before She Died

Queen Elizabeth's death has triggered a worldwide outpouring of love for the longtime monarch, and you can see from her last semi-candid pic, she was dutiful and happy to the end. This pic was taken during her last days, before meeting Prime Minister Liz Truss -- her 15th btw. The...
TMZ.com

Saucy Santana & Coi Leray Perform During NYFW

New York Fashion Week is one for the record books, especially for rappers ... including Saucy Santana and Coi Leray. The 2 blossoming rap stars were recruited for the first-ever NYC show put together by LA-based outfit The Model Experience, and they went big for their debut. We're told more...
TMZ.com

Brandon Walsh On 'Beverly Hills 90210' 'Memba Him?!

Canadian native and actor Jason Priestley was just 21 years old when he first started playing Brandon Walsh -- the All-American boy attending West Beverly Hills High on the teen drama series "Beverly Hills 90210" back in 1990. Priestley was cast alongside Brian Austin Green as the hard-working freshman who...
