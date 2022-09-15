Read full article on original website
Sunday Sports Recap
Barr Reeve captured the Girls golf sectional. Lincolns Macy Sexton finished third with an 84 and will advance to the Regional along with Rivet’s Jacquelyn Steininger,. The South Knox girls captured the South Knox Cross Country Invitational. Top finishers for the Spartans. Were Aubrey Nowaski sixth, Ava Like 9th...
Sunday Morning Gas Prices
According to Gasbuddy, Gas Prices are as low as $3.49 in the Vincennes area this morning. Most stations in Lawrenceville are reporting gas around $3.65 a gallon. According to Triple-A, The national average gas price is just under 3-68 a gallon. Indiana’s Average is at 3-68 a gallon while the Illinois average is around 3-92 a gallon this morning.
PACE Energy Assistance Applications Available October 3rd
Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
Vincennes Teen Injured in Car-Pedestrian Accident on U-S 41 South
A 16 year-old Vincennes teen was seriously injured after he was struck trying to cross US 41 near the Hart Street overpass. The unnamed victim was crossing the southbound lane on foot when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 31 year-old Amber Burch of Vincennes. The injured boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, and then airlifted to an Evansville hospital. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
City of Vincennes Seeking Assistance for HELP Funds
The City of Vincennes is seeking help to use their HELP funds. The City has received the revenue as part of a city improvement campaign. The program is a descendant of the old Stellar competitive grant program. Grant writer Jamie Dugan says Vincennes as a city has joined two counties to get HELP. Those counties are Daviess and Dubois Counties.
Vincennes Utilities Approve New Generator for Watson Street Lift Station
Vincennes Water Utilities has approved a motion to purchase a new generator for the Watson Street lift station. The new generator will replace a model that has been in use since 1990, and in place at the Watson Street station since 2002. Vincennes Utilities officials will contact Cummins to make...
Good Samaritan Offering Flu Vaccine Clinics
The Good Samaritan Physician Network will be offering drive-through flu vaccine clinics for adults aged 19 and older in the parking lot next to the Medical Center of Vincennes at 406 North First Street. Patients can receive the flu vaccine on Thursday, October 6th, from 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday,...
Vincennes Redevelopment Commission Reports Progress on Main Street Project
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission has learned of progress on the continuing Main Street project. Work continues on Main from Richard Bauer Drive westward to Kimmel Extension. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says Centerpoint Energy is among the utility groups finishing their work. Sprague also says Duke Energy has completed their...
Knox County Council Approves Approximately $17 Million Budget For 2023
The Knox County Council finalized the numbers for the 2023 budget yesterday afternoon to end four days of budget deliberations. The final budget will total around $17 million — up slightly from this year’s numbers. Council members included a 4% raise for next year, with no other huge changes to any line items for next year.
PACE Officer Takes National Award at New York Conference
The clinical services director for PACE Community Action Agency has received a national award. Dr. Michelle Pitcher was given the Lyndon Johnson Leadership Award at a recent national convention in New York City. The award is named after the former President; it is provided by the National Community Action Practitioners organization.
Lighting Coming To US 231 and I-69
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69 in Greene County. The project is expected to begin in late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on...
Fire Investigators Seek Information Regarding Six Unexplained Fires in Sullivan County
Fire investigators are seeking information regarding suspicious fires in the town of Shelburn in Sullivan County. There have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5th of this year. Two of the fires happened within an hour of each other on Thursday, September 15th. This is an ongoing...
Vincennes Redevelopment Commision Approves Residential TIF Declearatoin
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission has passed a declaratory resolution for a residential TIF District. The tax-increment financing district will capture tax money from the residential areas, and use them toward improvements and additional housing. The Residential TIF has been under consideration for many months. It will replace the expiring term...
